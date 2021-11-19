MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Alex Lomax tossed up a high lob and Jalen Duren was on the receiving end to finish off an alley-oop to put No. 11 Memphis ahead of Western Kentucky by double-digits with just over two minutes to play Friday night.
It was essentially the final blow to hopes the Hilltoppers had at making one final run at the Tigers in a back-and-forth affair at FedExForum, and it was part of a big night of 22 points and 19 rebounds for the star freshman in the 74-62 Memphis victory.
"That's why he's one of the best players in America," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. "I think he had 22 and 19. He beat us up around that rim, he got those putbacks. He's hard to keep off that rim now. That's why he's maybe the best player in the country -- maybe the first player taken in the (NBA) draft."
Despite the result, WKU (1-3) was never out of the game. The Hilltoppers led for 13 and a half minutes and were up by as many as 10 points against Memphis, which had won its first three games by an average of 26.3 points. It was the final contest in a three-game stretch that featured two Power Five teams -- Minnesota and South Carolina in the Asheville Championship the previous weekend -- and Friday's contest with the Tigers.
"We didn't win the game, but I'm awful proud of the way our guys come in here and battled now," Stansbury said. "We just played one of the better teams in the country and we were right there. We've got to continue to get better in some areas, but we will."
But in the end, Memphis' size and WKU's inability to limit turnovers were the difference. The Tigers outrebounded WKU 44-30 and outscored the Hilltoppers 20-7 in second-chance points. The two were close in turnovers in a physical contest -- WKU forced 26 and turned it into 25 points, and Memphis forced 25 and had 27 points off them. The Hilltoppers were also unable to finish at the free-throw line, going just 5-of-13 (38%).
The two were tied at halftime 38-all, and WKU took its last lead with 18:31 left on a layup from Dayvion McKnight, but Memphis answered with a 12-0 run to pull ahead 53-43. Around the time of the run, WKU had five turnovers and went 0-of-8 from the field.
After Stansbury called a timeout, WKU responded with an 8-0 run highlighted by 3-pointers from Luke Frampton and Camron Justice in under a minute to pull within two, but the Tigers answered with nine straight points, including a 3-pointer from Jayden Hardaway -- one of just two Memphis made on 16 attempts.
From there, WKU got within six on two occasions but was unable to get any closer in part because of Duren's 11 second-half points and 12 second-half rebounds. The Hilltoppers also were limited to just 26.5% shooting from the field and 28.6% shooting from 3 in the second half, after connecting consistently in the first half. Duren was a big part of that with five blocks, including three in the second half.
"If we go back and look at the score sheet -- I haven't seen one yet -- but I'd hate to see how many second-chance points they have," Justice said. "Their first shot wasn't the shot that was killing us -- it was the second-chance opportunities -- and then they were getting points off turnovers and that's really what led to the lead."
Behind Duren were DeAndre Williams with 13 points and Earl Timberlake with 10. Emoni Bates, a five-star recruit and one of the top players in his class entering the season who had led Memphis in scoring through three games, was held to five points and had four turnovers. The Tigers are scheduled to head to Brooklyn, N.Y., next for the NIT Season Tip-Off, which it will start Wednesday against Virginia Tech.
Justice led WKU in his second game since regaining a year of eligibility. He had 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 shooting from deep, and he had three rebounds and three assists. Jairus Hamilton had 14 points. Dayvion McKnight had 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists but had 10 turnovers.
Memphis turned WKU over early -- the Hilltoppers had six leading to eight Tigers' points by the first media timeout -- and grew its lead to as much as seven with 13:30 to play in the opening period.
But the Hilltoppers bounced back, beating Memphis the same way to go on a 21-4 run to take a 29-19 lead by the eight-minute mark. WKU got hot shooting during the stretch -- something it hadn't had in its losses to Minnesota and South Carolina-- and got two triples from Justice and one from Hamilton in the run.
WKU held the lead until Memphis started a 9-2 run with under four minutes to play in the period. The Tigers went ahead with a dunk from DeAndre Williams with 1:02 to go, but a pull-up jumper from McKnight evened the score heading into the break.
The Hilltoppers and Tigers both shot 56% from the field in the half, but WKU was 5-of-12 (42%) from 3-point range while Memphis was just 1-of-7 (14%). The two combined for 26 turnovers and 36 points off turnovers through 20 minutes.
"I just think that we learned we're a bunch of fighters," Hamilton said. "No matter what type of game, the way it's going, we're going to fight, we're always going to try to do our best and just always compete. No matter who it is, we've got a bunch of tough dogs on this team, so we're definitely always going to compete."
WKU is scheduled to return home for a 4 p.m. game against Alabama A&M on Wednesday.