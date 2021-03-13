FRISCO, Texas -- It's heartbreak again for the Hilltoppers.
Western Kentucky was unable to return from Frisco, Texas, with the Conference USA championship after making the title game for the third straight season the tournament was played.
The Hilltoppers overcame a 17-point deficit to start Saturday's league final against North Texas and, up seven with under three minutes to play, appeared to be in prime position to claim its first conference tournament title and automatic NCAA Tournament bid since 2013, but struggles to score down the stretch allowed the Mean Green to force overtime, where they claimed a 61-57 victory.
"Everybody hurts so much because of how hard we had to fight and how we seized control of that game," WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. "They scored 14 points that second half -- that's all they scored, 19% (shooting). We were down 11, but we were able to go up (seven). I've got to find a way to help us make one more play, make one more free throw. I've got to help us do that, help us not turn it over.
" ... Winning and losing is a fine line -- you've heard me say that a bunch -- and it was definitely a fine line out there today."
WKU (20-7) was making its third straight trip to the conference final under Stansbury, and for the third time fell in a close game. In the 2017-18 season, the Hilltoppers used an 11-0 run over the final 3:40 to trim their deficit to Marshall to one, but their shot to go ahead in the final 20 seconds rolled around the rim and out, and the Thundering Herd left victorious. WKU made it back again the following year, but lost 62-56 to Old Dominion. The Hilltoppers have lost the three championship games by a combined 11 points.
The Hilltoppers may have been in their best position in those games yet to win Saturday, up by seven with under three minutes to play, but a late scoring drought -- much like one earlier in the game, and like WKU has seen several times throughout the season -- plagued the team again.
Still up 48-43, Josh Anderson was called for an offensive foul driving baseline to the basket. The Mean Green turned it over, and Dayvion McKnight missed the front end of a one-and-one attempt with 1:11 left. Charles Bassey played with four fouls from the 3:37 mark in the second half.
North Texas scored the last seven points of regulation, the final of which was a 3-pointer from Mardrez McBride to tie the game 48-all with 22 seconds left. WKU turned the ball over on the following possession, and Javion Hamlet's midcourt runner was off the mark.
"We just couldn't keep the lead," Bassey said. "We were winning by six or seven. I just felt like we turned the ball over, they called a charge on Josh. We had turnovers and they came back and were able to win."
With 14.1 seconds left in overtime, Hamlet -- the tournament MVP -- finished a shot in the lane to put North Texas ahead 59-57. WKU got the ball to senior guard Taveion Hollingsworth out of a timeout and he drove to the basket in a similar play that resulted in a go-ahead and-one the week before in the team's win against Old Dominion that clinched the top overall seed in the C-USA Tournament, but this time was stripped. James Reese was fouled and closed out the 61-57 North Texas victory with two free throws.
"We were hoping Tay would go in there and get fouled or finish, that's what we were hoping for," Stansbury said. "He got it in there and they blocked it. We put the ball in Tay's hands to drive the basketball there. We were down two. We were going to try to tie the game."
Hamlet finished the game with 20 points, four rebounds and five assists to lead the Mean Green, who finished last year as the regular-season champions before the C-USA Tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. McBride added 13 points and Zachary Simmons, who was also named to the All-Tournament team, had 12 for North Texas.
Anderson had 14 points for WKU and Bassey had 13 and 11 rebounds, after finishing the first half with two points and no rebounds. Jordan Rawls added 11 points off the bench. Bassey and McKnight were named to the All-Tournament team for the Hilltoppers.
WKU needed a massive comeback even get the game to overtime.
Hamlet opened the scoring with a 3-pointer -- part of his 12 first-half points -- and it started a flood of North Texas points early. The Mean Green started the game on a 17-0 run and WKU missed its first eight shots before a putback dunk from Josh Anderson six minutes into the game.
The Hilltoppers cut the deficit to single digits twice from there, but for the majority of the half the Mean Green maintained their double-digit advantage. The 23 first-half points were the fewest for WKU in a game this season -- the previous first-half low was 24 in a 63-58 loss to Louisiana Tech on Jan. 9.
"They came out strong and they were hitting their shots," Rawls said. "They kind of played a defense we hadn't really seen all year. They were making all our perimeter guys shoot jump shots. We weren't hitting them and they were hitting theirs."
Both teams struggled to maintain possession in an up-tempo first half -- North Texas turned the ball over 10 times and WKU nine -- but the Mean Green shot 60% (12 of 20) from the field and 71% (5 of 7) from 3-point range, while the Hilltoppers shot just 31% (8 of 26) from the field and 25% (3 of 12) from beyond the arc. Bassey was limited to just two first-half points on 1 of 8 shooting, including four missed 3s, McKnight was held scoreless after a big semifinal effort in a win over UAB -- he played just six first-half minutes after picking up two fouls -- and second-leading scorer Taveion Hollingsworth was also limited to two points, with his only make coming with 1:23 left in the half.
WKU got within single digits with a 10-2 run capped off by a 3-pointer from Rawls, who had two in the half off the bench, with 11:28 until the break, and after a free throw from Thomas Bell shortly after, Bassey had his only make of the opening period to make it 20-12 with 10:41 to go until halftime.
North Texas pushed its lead back to as many as 16, but WKU scored the final five points of the half to make it a 34-23 game heading into the second half.
WKU outscored North Texas 25-14 in the second half, using a 16-2 run to take a 48-41 lead with 2:57 left in regulation. The Hilltoppers held the Mean Green to just two points in an over-12 minute period to take the lead, before North Texas forced overtime.
"Our guys fought their butts off. That's why they're hurt. They left everything they had and then some," Stansbury said. "We just dug ourselves such a daggum bad hole. That happens sometimes."
The Hilltoppers will now wait to see what may be ahead. The 2021 NCAA March Madness Selection Show is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. CT Sunday, and the National Invitational Tournament is scheduled to be revealed at 7:30 p.m. CT.