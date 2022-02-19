The Western Kentucky baseball team dropped game two of its series against Western Illinois 14-7 on Saturday at Nick Denes Field.
After the Hilltoppers led 3-1 through four innings, the Leathernecks’ offense came alive, scoring 13 runs over the next four innings to even the series at one win apiece.
“We’re going to take some things away from this game,” WKU head coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. “We’re going to learn from the things we didn’t do well. I think that’s part of the learning curve is evaluating the game. There are always things that you look back on – and whether they’re negative or positive – you have to learn from that. It’s a learning experience no doubt, it’s a tough lesson.
“The first half of the game we played very well, but then in the second half the game completely changed on us. Give them credit, they played a solid game. We just weren’t able to get anything going until late in the game offensively.”
Sean Bergeron started on the mound for WKU, allowing three runs while recording four strikeouts in five frames. The Hilltoppers utilized seven relief pitchers from there, with the group combining to allow 11 runs (four earned) while striking out five batters in four innings.
Offensively, WKU had five hits and eight walks. Ty Crittenberger, Aidan Gilroy, Jackson Gray, Ricardo Leonett and Brian McAuliffe each recorded one hit apiece in the matchup, with Gray collecting his first home run of the season while adding three RBIs.
Nick Mitchell and Kory Olsen each went 3-for-5 with three RBIs for Western Illinois, while Derek Botaletto had a three-hit day with two runs batted in. Jack Sievers also drove in two runs. Jace Warkentien picked up the win for the Leathernecks, allowing three runs -- two earned -- on three hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out six of the 24 batters he faced.
The Hilltoppers will close out their series against Western Illinois at 1 p.m. Sunday at Nick Denes Field.
