AUBURN, Ala. – Western Kentucky went into halftime tied with its SEC foe on Saturday, but the Hilltoppers were unable to maintain momentum in the second half.
Auburn’s defense locked down and outscored the Hilltoppers by 24 points over the final two quarters at Jordan-Hare Stadium to come away with a 41-17 win.
“They did a nice job of playing good defense and stopping us,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “We ended up with a lot of third-and-long scenarios, had a fumble down there in the fourth and I wished we could have came away with at least a field goal to stay in the game – that was very disappointing – but hat’s off to them. They just did a good job playing defense in the second half.”
WKU (7-5) moved the ball well in the first half – it outgained the Tigers (5-6) 290-164 through two quarters – and used 17 second-quarter points to enter the break tied at 17-all. In the second half, however, the Hilltoppers could only accumulate 106 yards, had two turnovers and no points as Auburn took the lead and pulled away late.
Auburn took a 20-17 lead with a 28-yard field goal from Alex McPherson in its second possession of the second half and made it a 10-point game with a 35-yard scoring run from Tank Bigsby with 1:08 left in the third.
WKU was in position to try to make it a one-possession game early in the fourth with the ball at the Auburn 24, but a miscue on a pitch sent the Hilltoppers back 14 yards and they were unable to come away with points in the drive.
Four plays later, Jarquez Hunter ran the ball in from 40 yards out to make it 34-17, and the Tigers kept going from there.
“I feel like a lot of the plays they did hit was when we had some missed assignments,” said WKU linebacker Derrick Smith, who finished with a team-high seven tackles. “When everybody was doing their job, I feel like everything was shut down.”
DJ James picked off Austin Reed on a third-and-long attempt on the ensuing drive and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown to cap off the 41-17 victory.
“Things were just clicking in the second quarter, we were calling really good plays, things were rolling and unfortunately second half we couldn’t get in a groove, had a couple drives, had a couple of mishaps – things on my part,” Reed said. “That last interception just down by 17 and I’m trying to make something happen. I don’t regret throwing that ball. I’m not going to sit there and take a sack on third down when we’re down 17 – that’s not my nature. I’m going to try and go score, and if that means I get another pick on my stat line, I don’t care.
“ … Things weren’t clicking, things weren’t rolling. Just never got it rolling in the second half.”
Auburn’s run game wore on WKU throughout the game and the Tigers finished with two players over the century mark. Bigsby had 110 yards and two touchdowns on 18 attempts, while Hunter finished with 109 yards and a score on 13 carries. Dual-threat quarterback Robby Ashford added 37 yards on the ground on nine carries, and also threw for 102 yards on 8-of-19 passing. The Tigers have now won back-to-back games heading into next week’s Iron Bowl matchup at Alabama.
“I thought it played its natural course,” Helton said. “We came out in the second half, we’re not capitalizing on drives and your defense just gets worn down. You play a big, physical team like Auburn and they’ve got two really good running backs and they’ve got a pretty good one-two punch and those guys get their shoulders squared and running downhill, they’re hard to tackle.
“I thought it was kind of the natural progression for our defense – it’s hard to keep running out there when your offense isn’t putting points on the board. Eventually you’re going to wear out and that’s what pretty much happened.”
WKU finished with 396 yards in the loss – it outgained Auburn by 22 yards in the game, which the Hilltoppers got $1.9 million for playing. Reed had 290 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on 25-of-54 passing. Malachi Corley led all receivers with 99 yards on 12 receptions, and Markese Stepp led the rushing attack with 33 yards on seven carries in his second game seeing action with the Hilltoppers.
The Hilltoppers missed a chance at an early lead and fell behind by double digits in the first half, but came back to even things up heading into the break.
Brayden Narveson missed a 50-yard field goal attempt in the game’s first possession and after taking over at their own 32-yard line, the Tigers marched down the field with a 13-play, 68-yard drive that took nearly six and a half minutes and ended with a 1-yard run from Bigsby.
Auburn made it a two-score game late in the first quarter with a 51-yard field goal from Alex McPherson on its next possession.
After moving the ball well on two of their first three possessions but failing to come away with points, the Hilltoppers finally got on the board with a 27-yard field goal from Narveson, before Auburn again pulled ahead by two scores with a trick play that resulted in a 20-yard pass from Hunter to Koy Moore to make it 17-3 with 7:21 to play in the half.
WKU got its first touchdown on the ensuing drive when Reed eluded a defender and connected with a diving Josh Simon in the end zone to make it 17-10. The Hilltoppers forced a quick punt to get one more possession before halftime and took advantage. On third-and-5 from the Auburn 27, Reed found Simon with a screen pass and he did the rest of the work to draw things even 17-all with 6 seconds left in the second quarter, but Auburn pulled away for the victory in the second half.
The Hilltoppers, who secured bowl eligibility with a win over Rice last week, will close out the regular season next week with a trip to Boca Raton, Fla., to face FAU.