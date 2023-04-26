Western Kentucky's baseball team dropped its final road midweek game 12-11 to Austin Peay on Tuesday night at Raymond C. Hand Park in Clarksville, Tenn.
The Hilltoppers fell to 22-20 overall, while the Governors improved to 22-20.
It was a high-scoring affair that saw a combined 17 runs score through the first three innings, with the Governors holding a 10-7 lead at the time.
Three straight scoreless innings on both sides followed before the Tops inched closer with a two-run home run from AJ Fiechter to make it a one-run game in the top of the seventh at 10-9.
After Austin Peay plated a run in the bottom of the seventh, the Tops knotted it up, 11-all, in the top of the eighth with an RBI single from Fiechter, but a late two-out double in the bottom of the ninth scored the winning run for the Governors to make the final score 12-11.
Six arms made an appearance on the mound for WKU in what was a tough night for almost anybody who stepped on the rubber from each team. Cole Heath was the most effective Hilltopper pitcher, tossing 2 1/3 innings and allowing no runs on just one hit and one walk with two strikeouts in his 10th appearance of the season. WKU's Mason Burns received the loss.
Offensively, three Hilltoppers recorded mult-hit performances with Fiechter leading the way. The sophomore notched a 3-for-5 outing with a two-run home run, an RBI single and a run scored in a career night at the plate for the shortstop. Ricardo Leonett also claimed three RBIs, going 3-for-4 with a three-RBI double, a couple of singles and a run scored.
The Hilltoppers will host a three-game, weekend series against C-USA opponent Charlotte beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday at Nick Denes Field.