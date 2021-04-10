Western Kentucky’s Paige Carter and Kennedy Sullivan each connected for home runs before the Hilltoppers ultimately fell 5-2 to nationally-ranked Florida on Saturday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.
WKU moves to 15-6 on the season with the loss. The Hilltoppers are now 1-4 against Power 5 squads across the 2021 campaign after dropping their first-ever meeting with Florida. The Gators mark the 12th different SEC squad the Tops have faced in program history.
Head coach Amy Tudor is now 7-14 against SEC squads in her time at the helm of the WKU program.
Paige Carter led off the Hilltoppers’ first game of the weekend with a 20-pitch at bat before eventually grounding out to third base.
Fellow redshirt senior Kelsey Aikey opened the game strong, too, striking out the first two batters she faced before the Gators struck for three runs in the bottom of the first.
Freshman Kennedy Foote also turned in a double-digit pitch at bat in the bottom of the third as she saw 13 pitches before also grounding out to third base.
In Carter’s second time at the plate, she sent the second pitch she saw deep for a solo home run to get the Hilltoppers on the board. Carter’s homer was her seventh of the season – a team best. The Crown Point, Ind., native also tallied a homer in the Hilltoppers’ upset of No. 7 Kentucky a couple weeks ago.
The score remained 3-1 in favor of the Gators until the top of the sixth inning when redshirt sophomore Kennedy Sullivan led off with a solo home run to pull WKU within one at 3-2. That margin wouldn’t last long, however, as No. 5 Florida responded in the bottom half of the inning with their first two runs off Shelby Nunn for the 5-2 advantage.
Nunn relieved Aikey in the bottom of the second inning and tossed four scoreless innings of relief before the Gators broke through.
The Tops’ Taylor Davis, Jordan Ridge and Brylee Hage each had a base hit in the game.
WKU is just the second team to hit multiple home runs off Florida ace Elizabeth Hightower this season – the other is No. 20 Georgia.
Florida improved to 30-4 on the season with Saturday’s win.
The two teams square off again Sunday in a 10 a.m. matchup in Gainesville, Fla.