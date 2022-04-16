Western Kentucky fell to Florida Atlantic, 8-7, on Friday night at FAU Baseball Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.
The Hilltoppers jumped out to an early 5-1 lead in the top of the third inning before the Owls fought back into the game, eventually using a solo shot in the eighth inning to earn an 8-7 advantage and ultimately the win.
"We made some mistakes today," WKU coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. "Against good teams you have to be able to put them away, and we weren't able to do that. One pitch, one swing, one play can be the difference, and it certainly was tonight."
Cooper Hellman earned the starting nod on the mound for WKU, surrendering four hits and six runs (three earned) while striking out four in 4 1/3 frames. Cole Heath entered in the fifth to relieve Hellman, allowing two hits and one run while recording a strikeout in 1 2/3 innings of work. Jake Kates closed things out for the Hilltoppers, surrendering one hit and one run to go along with two strikeouts in two innings of action.
At the plate, the Hilltoppers collected 10 hits and four walks, with three players producing multi-hit performances. Brian McAuliffe led the way, going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs, while Tristin Garcia and Ricardo Leonett each added two hits apiece.
The Hilltoppers will close out their series against Florida Atlantic at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday at FAU Baseball Stadium.