Despite a win on Saturday, Western Kentucky’s hope of returning to the Conference USA championship game fell short.
Western Kentucky closed out the regular season with a nail-biter of a win.
North Texas beat Rice 21-17 on Saturday at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas, to claim the second spot in the league’s championship game. UTSA had already claimed the C-USA regular-season title and hosting duties at the Alamodome in San Antonio for the title game for the second straight season.
The 2022 Ryan C-USA Football Championship is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
WKU (8-5 overall, 6-2 C-USA) had an opportunity to make the championship entering the weekend with a win over FAU in Boca Raton, Fla., and a Rice win at North Texas. The Hilltoppers edged the Owls 32-31 in overtime earlier in the day thanks to a walk-off two-point conversion in overtime, when quarterback Austin Reed connected with tight end Joshua Simon.
The win wasn’t enough, however.
Rice hung with North Texas for most of the game – the two were tied 14-all at halftime and Rice took an early fourth-quarter lead with a 24-yard field goal from Christian VanSickle. North Texas took the lead on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Austin Aune to Ikaika Ragsdale to go ahead with 10:35 left and the Mean Green held on from there for the win and a C-USA championship game berth.
The Hilltoppers were needing help despite a solid regular season in C-USA play – the only two teams in the league to beat WKU were the two now preparing to play for the championship. WKU fell 31-28 to UTSA at the Alamodome on Oct. 8, and suffered a 40-13 defeat to North Texas during homecoming at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Oct. 29.
WKU became bowl eligible with a 45-10 victory over Rice on Nov. 12 in a cold game in Bowling Green, and will now wait to learn its next opponent and destination.
