Western Kentucky will need to play out of the loser's bracket if it wants to claim back-to-back Conference USA Tournament titles.
The Hilltoppers fell in their first game of the tournament 6-5 to Charlotte on Wednesday at Lovelace Stadium in Denton, Texas.
WKU (35-12) will now head to the loser's bracket and face elimination for the remainder of the tournament. The Hilltoppers will next play the loser of Wednesday's final game between FAU and Marshall at 5 p.m. Thursday.
WKU got off to a rocky start, falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first inning. An error on a ball hit by Stacy Payton allowed Mekayla Frazier to score the first run of the game, and Madelyn Wright added an RBI single to give Charlotte -- which beat UAB 8-0 earlier in the day in the first game of the tournament to keep its season alive -- the early lead.
The Hilltoppers got a run back in the bottom half of the inning on a ball hit by Bailey Curry and tied the game with a solo shot from Taylor Sanders in the fifth.
A one-out Brylee Hage walk and a Taylor Davis single set up a three-run, go-ahead homer from Maddie Bowlds in the bottom of the fifth, but the lead didn't last long.
In the top of the sixth, Lindsey Walljasper got the 49ers within a run with a two-run double down the right-field line before Cori Henderson hit a two-run homer to center to put Charlotte up 6-5.
Walljasper entered the circle from there to pick up the save. She allowed one hit in two shutout innings to close out the win. Wright picked up the win, allowing five runs -- four earned -- on six hits and a walk in five innings. She struck out one.
Shelby Nunn got the start for WKU, allowing five runs -- two earned -- on six hits and two walks in five innings. Katie Gardner took the loss, allowing a run on a hit and a walk with one strikeout in two innings.
Charlotte advances to face North Texas at noon Thursday. The Mean Green entered as the No. 2 seed and received a double-bye to the quarterfinal game.
