The Western Kentucky softball team lost to North Texas 9-0 in five innings in the Conference USA Tournament championship game Saturday at Lovelace Stadium in Denton, Texas.
The Hilltoppers struggled to stop the offense of North Texas from the start. The Mean Green put up three runs in the first inning and scored each of the four times it came to bat.
Shelby Nunn took the loss for WKU – the defending C-USA Tournament champion – allowing three runs on two hits and a walk before recording an out. Katie Gardner allowed three runs on five hits and a walk with two strikeouts in two innings, and Savannah Fierke pitched the final two innings, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
Molly Rainey opened the scoring with a two-run homer to right-center field, and Tayla Evans added a solo shot in the first inning to make it 3-0. Rainey added an RBI single in the second, and the Mean Green added another run in the inning on a sacrifice fly from Evans.
Saleen Donohoe added a solo shot in the third, and Kailey Gamble hit a three-run homer in the fourth to make it 9-0.
Ashley Peters picked up the win, allowing just one hit and a walk in five shutout innings. She struck out three batters.
