MIAMI -- Western Kentucky nearly overcame a barrage of 3-pointers from FIU, but the final one did the Hilltoppers in on the road.
Eric Lovett made the final of 16 3-pointers from FIU on Saturday at Ocean Bank Convocation Center with 12.6 seconds left to give the Panthers an 86-83 victory over WKU.
It was the second loss for the Hilltoppers on the road swing -- WKU fell at FAU on Thursday -- and its third straight.
"There's no moral victories. We didn't win the game," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. "There's no moral victories, but I feel different than I did Thursday night. I feel like we came off that court and we left everything we had on that court trying to overcome a team that was just shooting the heck out of it -- 16-for-35 from the 3-point line, and contested shots."
FIU (12-7 overall, 2-4 Conference USA) led for the majority of the contest, but WKU (10-9, 2-4) stormed back late with a 13-0 run to take its first lead with 2:05 to play on a deep 3-pointer from Jairus Hamilton.
The two teams traded the lead three times from there, with the Panthers taking it back on two free throws from Lovett -- the shots came after he was fouled on a 3-point attempt -- with WKU taking it back with a layup from Dayvion McKnight and FIU going back ahead by two with a 3-pointer from Javaunte Hawkins. McKnight made two free throws with 37 seconds left to tie things up at 83-all, before Lovett sank a 3-pointer at the other end that proved to be the difference in the 86-83 final.
"I totally disagree with the 3-point foul they called late in the game when we were up one. From my angle, the guy kicked his foot out some," Stansbury said. "Those are just huge calls, but our guys battled."
WKU had a chance to tie after Lovett's make, but a bad pass led to a rushed attempt from beyond the arc from Jairus Hamilton and Lovett grabbed the rebound to seal the FIU victory.
Tevin Brewer led FIU with 23 points and eight assists and Lovett finished with 20 points, including 6-of-9 shooting from 3-point range. Denver Jones had 16 points and Hawkins had nine on 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point range. The Panthers were 16-of-35 (46%) from deep in the win. FIU is scheduled to travel to UTSA for an 8 p.m. CT game Thursday.
"They hit some tough shots. We made them take some tough shots. They hit contested shots, and when you're at home you have a little bit more opportunity to do that," Stansbury said. "We manned them about as much as you can man them with our bench and fatigue and all that, and I thought our guys did a pretty good job right there. We tried to mix the zone up in there a little bit with them."
Josh Anderson led WKU with 23 points, with nine coming on 12 shots at the free-throw line. The Hilltoppers were 21-of-26 at the charity stripe to try to get back into the game. McKnight added 19 points and Jamarion Sharp had 11.
The Panthers got off to a hot start with the game's first 10 points and seven first-half 3-pointers to pull ahead by as much as 18 with 5:54 to play in the period, but the Hilltoppers roared back to make it a four-point game heading into the break with the help of a big effort from Anderson off the bench.
Down 38-20, WKU went on a 15-2 run to pull within five before an alley-oop to Mohamed Sanogo from Aquan Smart ended the stretch, but Anderson answered with a 3-pointer to close the half and make it 42-38. Anderson had 14 points in the opening period for WKU, including his team's final nine points of the half, and WKU held FIU without a 3 in the half after falling down by 18 points.
WKU cut the deficit to two early in the second half, but FIU again pulled ahead to maintain a lead for much of the period, before WKU went on the 13-0 run to take its first lead in the closing minutes.
"We came out and got down pretty big early. We fought back all game," WKU guard Luke Frampton said. "We just couldn't make enough plays at the end."
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to host preseason C-USA favorite UAB in an 8 p.m. game Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena.