Western Kentucky's men's golf team fell 4-2-0 in both of its Monday matches at Ball State’s Earl Yestingsmeier Match Play event in Dade City, Fla.
In the morning match, WKU faced off against Loyola (Chicago). WKU's Luke Fuller and Connery Meyer both won their matches 2 Up on their opponents at the par-72, 7,153-yard Lake Jovita Golf & Country Club.
In the afternoon match, the Hilltoppers drew second-seeded Dayton. The Flyers also won the match 4-2-0. Two other Hilltoppers picked up wins in the afternoon: Riley Grindstaff and Landon Carner.
Grindstaff narrowly won his match 1 Up on the final hole, while Carner picked up an extra edge and won his match 2 & 1. Fuller took his match to the final hole, but ultimately fell to his opponent.
In the final match of the event, WKU will face eighth-seeded Central Michigan on Tuesday morning. Central Michigan lost 4-1-1 to host Ball State in the first round and fell 4-1-1 to Eastern Michigan in the second.
The final round will tee off in a shotgun format at 7:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday.
First Match Results vs. Loyola (Chicago) - Loyola wins 4-2-0
T. Crawford wins 2 Up on Riley Grindstaff
Luke Fuller wins 2 Up on S. Kasun
R. Walsh wins 4 Up on Nic Hofman
Connery Meyer wins 2 Up on C. Kulwin
T. Anderson wins 3 Up on Landon Carner
Z. Walsh wins 5 Up on Will Stewart
Second Match Results vs. Dayton - Dayton wins 4-2-0
Riley Grindstaff wins 1 Up on H. May
J. Garland wins 2 Up on Luke Fuller
B. Solomon wins 5 & 4 over Nic Hofman
B. Cors wins 5 & 3 over Connery Meyer
Landon Carner wins 2 & 1 over G. Smeltzer
K. Schmidt wins 2 & 1 over Will Stewart
