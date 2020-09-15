Western Kentucky's men’s golf team finished its first event of the season on Tuesday as it completed the third and final round of the Jim Rivers Invitational in Choudrant, La.
The Hilltoppers finished 10th in the field as co-captains senior Caleb O’Toole and redshirt senior Tom Bevington notched the best finish after both tied for 25th in the tournament.
“We started out the tournament really well,” WKU coach Chan Metts said in a news release. “I was very happy with the way we were playing, but unfortunately, we were just not able to close the event out.”
Co-captain and graduate transfer Christian Tooley had the Tops’ low score of the day at an even-par 72 at the par-72, 7,002-yard Squire Creek Country Club. He finished his inaugural tournament for WKU tied for 30th on the individual leaderboard.
England native Bevington shot 3-over 75 to finish at 6-over 220 for the 54-hole event. O’Toole shot 6-over 78 at Tuesday’s final round to tie Bevington and record a top-25 finish.
Sophomore Luke Fuller rounded out WKU’s scoring at 6-over 78 on the day. He finished fourth out the six Hilltoppers after 54 holes and tied for 55th in the field.
Dawson McDaniel shot 9-over 81 on Tuesday, while Chase Landrum carded a 10-over 82. They finished tied for 58th and 72nd, respectively.
“We’re going to take what we learned here this week and be ready to go here in a couple weeks when we go to UAB,” Metts said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.