Western Kentucky's men's golf team finished 11th overall after the final round of the Craft Farms Intercollegiate on Tuesday in Gulf Shores, Ala.
The Tops shot 17-over 305 in the third and final round. The Hilltoppers were led by sophomore Luke Fuller, who recorded his second top-25 finish of the season.
"Not the finish we thought we would have after the first round, or even the second round for that matter. But we started the day without much momentum after a series of unfortunate events yesterday afternoon," WKU coach Chan Metts said in a news release. "Our guys fought as hard as they could and gave us everything that we asked of them. I'm very proud of them for that and how they handled themselves."
In the final round, Fuller and graduate senior Christian Tooley had the lowest scores for WKU. Fuller shot 3-over 75 on Tuesday at the par-72, 7,127-yard Cotton Creek Course at Craft Farms. His 5-over 221 total put him tied for 22nd on the leaderboard, the second time this season he has been the team's top finisher.
Tooley produced the lowest round of the day at 2-over 74. He birdied his final two holes to lower his score.
Both Caleb O'Toole and Tom Bevington carded rounds that counted for WKU's final score. O'Toole shot 5-over 77, while Bevington turned in a 7-over 79. O'Toole tied for 57th and Bevington tied for 63rd. Freshman Connery Meyer finished the tournament with an 8-over 80 to tie for 42nd.
Senior Jack Poole competed as an individual throughout the Intercollegiate, carding a 3-over 75 in Tuesday's final round. He tied for 39th at 10-over 226 for his 54-hole total.
Following Monday's second round, it was determined that WKU's Tooley had accidentally taken a wrong drop during his round, at the direction of Metts. Subsequently, his score for the day was disqualified, making the Hilltoppers' team score for the day 14-over 302 rather than 5-over 293. The official ruling of disqualification was made Tuesday morning prior to the final round.
"That is 100% on me. I take full responsibility as I was the one who directed him to take the drop. … I really don't have a whole lot of good things to say about it other than I'm extremely proud of how the guys responded today," Metts said. "Our scores were not there, and I think some of that was battling the momentum issues that we had at the beginning of the round with everything that happened. … I'll be ready to get to work when we get back to Bowling Green and we'll start preparing for West Virginia."