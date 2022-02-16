Western Kentucky's men's golf team completed the second round and played the entire final round of the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate on Tuesday afternoon, improving in both rounds.
WKU shot 9-over 297 in the second round and 7-over 295 in the third round to finish 13th as a team in the highly competitive field at 30-over 894.
"We have to be able to get off to a better start," WKU coach Chan Metts said in a news release. "We just dug too deep of a hole in the first round. There were some positives from the second and last rounds in that we played 14-15 really solid holes but could not close out those rounds. I am glad to see our best round came when the course was playing at its hardest. All in all, everyone had positives to take away as well as what we need to work on before Auburn. I'm already looking forward to practice tomorrow."
Sophomore Connery Meyer shot a second-round, even-par 72 and a final-round, 1-over 73 for the most complete day by any Hilltopper. He tied for 51st on the individual leaderboard, moving up three spots from the second to third rounds.
The low-score of the day for the Hilltoppers came from freshman Riley Grindstaff as he carded an even-par 72 in the final round after a 3-over 75 in the second. He also moved up three spots on the leaderboard to tie for 56th overall at the par-72, 7,212-yard Magnolia Grove Crossings Course in Mobile, Ala.
In the second round, WKU counted sophomore Aaron Pha's 2-over 74, his best round of the season thus far. The Hilltoppers also counted a 4-over 76 that both junior Luke Fuller and senior Caleb O'Toole turned in in the same round.
For the final 18 holes, the Hilltoppers included scores from Grindstaff, Meyer, Fuller and O'Toole as the two upperclassmen both improved by a stroke in the final round to shoot 3-over 75. Fuller ultimately logged the best finish for WKU at t-45th while O'Toole and Pha tied for 66th.
WKU will stay in Bowling Green and practice for three weeks before heading out to the Tiger Invitational hosted by Auburn on March 6-8.
