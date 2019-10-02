The Western Kentucky’s men’s golf team shot below par in the final round of the J.T. Poston Invitational.
The team finished the weather-suspended second round with a 2-over 286 and improved by six strokes in the final round to card a 4-under 280.
For the second week in a row, senior Linus Lo led the Hilltoppers in scoring. Lo followed up a 3-under 68 second-round score with a 1-under 70 in the final round at the par-71, 6,767-yard Country Club of Sapphire Valley in Sapphire, N.C. The senior finished tied for 22nd with a 4-under 209.
Junior Chase Landrum improved in each of his rounds, moving from a first-round 74 to a final-round 68. In the second round, Landrum carded an even-par 71. He tied for 42nd at even par for the three-day tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.