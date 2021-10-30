As the Western Kentucky football team prepared to face off with Charlotte in a 3 p.m. homecoming game Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium, the Hilltoppers were aiming for a chance to move ahead of the 49ers in Conference USA’s East Division standings.
But in just a few years down the line, a meaningful conference matchup between the two programs will be nonexistent.
Charlotte is one of nine schools that have announced they will soon leave C-USA and join another league as part of realignment going around across Division I athletics, but the Hilltoppers didn’t get any added motivation for Saturday’s matchup while their future conference plans remain up in the air.
“Not for me, and I don’t think it is (motivation) for our players. We haven’t thought about it one bit,” WKU head football coach Tyson Helton said Monday at his weekly news conference. “We control what we can control.
“I know Western Kentucky. When this thing is all said and done, it’s going to be in a great place. We’ve got a great foundation here, we’ve got great leadership here. So long as we just keep winning games, that’s all that matters. Really, for this football season, next football season, we just want to be able to go out there and put on a good show for our fans and win football games. We don’t worry about all the external factors. Really, we haven’t thought about it one bit, to be honest with you.”
Helton’s message and approach has been nearly identical to other coaches at WKU going through fall seasons or preparing for the upcoming basketball seasons.
It comes while WKU’s future is still up in the air, however. As of Saturday, C-USA will be without nine of its 14 current schools in a few years, but the exact start dates for those schools in their new respective conferences is still to be determined.
On Oct. 21, it was officially announced by the American Athletic Conference it would add six new institutions from C-USA – UAB, FAU, Charlotte, North Texas, Rice and UTSA. The moves gives the AAC schools in four of the top 10, seven of the top 25 and 12 of the top 51 Nielsen media markets. It came after Oklahoma and Texas announced they would make the move to the SEC from the Big 12, and the Big 12 announced it would add current AAC members Houston, UCF and Cincinnati, as well as independent BYU.
Last week, Southern Miss, Old Dominion and Marshall announced they accepted invitations to the Sun Belt, leaving just five members in C-USA currently for the future – WKU, Middle Tennessee, FIU, Louisiana Tech and UTEP. Multiple outlets have reported FCS James Madison is also expected to join the Sun Belt.
“Throughout the storied history of WKU Athletics, our programs have achieved at a championship level on and off the field of play,” an Oct. 19 statement from WKU director of athletics Todd Stewart read in part. “ ... We will continue to be an impactful leader in collegiate athletics, will continue to excel at the highest level, and are well positioned for the future ahead.”
If WKU stays in its current conference, it would likely look to add new members. Independent teams like New Mexico State, Liberty and UConn – the latter for football only – have been reported by multiple outlets as potential targets for C-USA to try to add, as well as potentially adding FCS programs like Sam Houston State.
Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports reported Friday via sources the MAC is exploring potential expansion and school officials were expected to discuss the topic in the coming days, but nothing was imminent. Thamel also reported Middle Tennessee and WKU were expected to be discussed as possible expansion teams.
The behind-the-scenes talks will continue to play out “over the coming days and (the next) week or two,” WKU president Timothy Caboni told the school’s Board of Regents at an Oct. 22 meeting.
“I know individuals in our community would like all the information that we have at hand, but that’s not really a helpful position to take when we’re in the midst of negotiations and conversations,” Caboni said at the meeting.”
It leaves WKU’s teams focusing on what they can control right now – the product they put on the field and court.
In that regard, the Hilltoppers have seen more success than any other league team since joining C-USA. WKU had 32 conference titles leading into this academic year, which were eight more than the next closest school.
WKU added another title this week when the volleyball team swept Old Dominion in two matches at E.A. Diddle Arena to claim the league’s East Division regular-season title.
“If you’ve ever watched the TV show ‘Survivor,’ it’s like we’re all on an island and you don’t know who to trust and who not to trust and who’s going to make what decision and what alliance,” WKU volleyball coach Travis Hudson said Monday. “I take it about as serious as a game of ‘Survivor,’ if that makes any sense to you.
“It’s stuff that’s out of our control. When you look at where Western Kentucky is, there’s so much uncertainty right now, but if you go back five years and knew that this moment was coming in time, I’m not sure you’d do anything different. We’ve done nothing but succeed at a high level, win championships and be the very best version of ourselves that we can be.”
The volleyball program has seen more success than any other team at WKU since joining C-USA. The Hilltoppers have won an NCAA-best 43 consecutive conference matches, and have won seven of eight possible regular-season titles and six of seven possible tournament titles since joining the league in 2014. Last season, WKU advanced to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time, and the Hilltoppers have been ranked nationally since the start of the season.
“I like to think that Western Kentucky volleyball is a perennial top-25 team now and I don’t think that’s necessarily because of any league that we’ve been a part of,” Hudson said. “We try to take care of what’s going on in house. There’s certain things out there that you can control and there’s certain things you can’t, and it’s an absolutely crazy time right now.
“Where we will end up a week from now, a month from now, a year from now, I have no answers for that, but to be honest, I don’t spend a lot of time on it because, again, if you go back and say, ‘Gosh, we should’ve this or maybe we could’ve this,’ the reality is if we went back, we would probably go back down the same exact path and we would really focus on high academic success and high athletic success and winning championships and dominating the league, and that’s what we’ve done to this point.”
WKU’s soccer program is coming off a spring season in which it claimed C-USA’s East Division title, and is preparing to enter next week’s league tournament as the No. 2 seed from the East.
With basketball seasons getting started in the coming weeks, WKU men’s coach Rick Stansbury and women’s coach Greg Collins are also blocking the outside noise.
The Hilltoppers claimed last season’s regular-season East Division title and have fallen in the league tournament championship game the last three times it was played. WKU is scheduled to play two exhibition games this week, before opening the regular season Nov. 9 against Alabama State.
“I learned a long time ago, don’t worry about things you can’t control,” Stansbury said Wednesday at the team’s media day. “We all know we’ve got great tradition here and we’ve got a great program and it’s a great university, so we’ll figure it out where is best for Western Kentucky to be.
“Again, I don’t put a lot of thought into it right now. I’ve got games coming up, I’ve got a team to coach. That’ll take care of itself. And it changes. It changes year to year. Hey, you might be here this year and somewhere else next year. It’s just a moving target. With all these leagues right now it’s going to keep moving, too. It’s not over.”
The Lady Toppers are coming off a down 2020-21 season in which they finished 7-16, but have won the league title as recently as 2018. WKU is scheduled to host West Virginia State in an exhibition Wednesday, before opening the regular season a week later when they welcome Purdue to Bowling Green.
“I trust Dr. Caboni and I trust Todd Stewart and they’ll put us in the best spot for us to compete,” Collins said. “At the end of the day, what I told these young ladies is while we’re proud to be in Conference USA and to be a representative member of that, at the end of the day when we get on that court, we don’t need no other conference schools helping us. You’re playing by yourself, so it’s you and your teammates.
“At the end of the day when we put that jersey on it’s WKU and that’s who we’re representing first and foremost, regardless. I trust Todd Stewart and Dr. Caboni. They’ll put us in the best spot for this university and for us to be able to compete for championships.”{&end}