Western Kentucky baseball assistant coach Rob Fournier was named to the Top 30 Assistant Coach Hires of this offseason by D1Baseball.com.
Fournier comes in at No. 14 on the list.
"It's difficult to find an assistant hire with as much experience and winning as Fournier," Kendall Rodgers of D1Baseball.com said in a news release. "He spent 26 seasons as the head man at Wabash Valley CC, where he accumulated 1,106 career wins and earned 14 league championships. He led Wabash to 26-straight winning seasons and will handle the hitting for new skipper Marc Rardin."
Before coming to WKU, Fournier spent 26 seasons as the head coach at Wabash Valley College. During that time, he accumulated 1,106 career wins while his Warrior teams won 14 Great Rivers Athletic Conference Championships. In his first year at the helm, he helped turn around a 12-win team to a 37-win mark in the 1997 season. The program has since rattled off 26 consecutive winning seasons, recording at least 30 wins in each campaign while collecting 17 total 40-plus-win seasons.
Fournier's teams made two NJCAA D1 World Series appearances, earning a third-place finish in 2017 and fourth-place finish this past season in 2022. For his success at the helm, Fournier has won 14 GRAC Coach of the Year awards and was a 2022 inductee into the NJCAA Hall of Fame.
Along with team success, Fournier's tutelage also led to individual success for his student-athletes. During his tenure, Wabash Valley saw over 390 players move on to NCAA Division I programs, while 93 players have been drafted or signed professionally.
Prior to his time at Wabash Valley, Fournier spent two years as the hitting coach and recruiting coordinator for MacMurray College in 1995 and 1996. In those two seasons, MacMurray produced a 62-22 record while making two regional appearances. Fournier also has professional scouting experience as an associate, spending seven years with the Cleveland Guardians and the past 10 years with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Previously, Rardin – WKU's new head baseball coach – was recognized on D1Baseball.com's Top 20 Most Impactful Coaching Hires of the offseason on Aug. 10, coming in at No. 11 on the list.