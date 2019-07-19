Western Kentucky junior tight end Kyle Fourtenbary has been named to the 2019 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List.
The Opelika, Ala., native is one of 60 players to be listed, including only one of five from Conference USA.
Fourtenbary enters the 2019 season with 44 receptions for 398 yards and two touchdowns in his career at WKU. As a sophomore in 2018, Fourtenbary made 36 catches for 302 yards and two scores, while also adding a two-point conversion.
Last year, Fourtenbary started in 11 contests and played in all 12 games, recording multiple receptions in nine games and 20-plus receiving yards in eight contests. His two scores came on Sept. 15 at Louisville and on Oct. 20 vs. Old Dominion, respectively. Fourtenbary had career highs of six catches and 54 yards against the Monarchs, as well as a long reception of 28 yards on Sept. 22 at Ball State.
Former Hilltoppers honored by the John Mackey Award include Mik’Quan Deane, Deon Yelder, Tyler Higbee, Mitchell Henry and Jack Doyle.
Given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end, the award recipient has been selected by a vote of the John Mackey Award selection committee since 2000. The 2018 Mackey Award recipient will be announced on Dec. 11, and then presented live on Dec. 12 at The Home Depot College Football Awards Red Carpet Show on ESPNU.
The Hilltoppers open the 2019 season with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on Thursday, Aug. 29 vs. Central Arkansas in the debut of new head coach Tyson Helton. WKU returns 16 starters on offense and defense, the third-most nationally, while the team's 10 returning starters on offense rank as the most in the nation.
