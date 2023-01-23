Western Kentucky sixth-year guard Luke Frampton is out for the rest of the season after injuring his right knee in Saturday's loss to Charlotte at E.A. Diddle Arena.
“WKU Hilltopper Basketball’s sixth-year senior guard Luke Frampton suffered a tear to his ACL in Saturday’s game against Charlotte. He will undergo season-ending surgery next week,” WKU announced in a statement released Monday afternoon.
Frampton, a 6-foot-5 guard from Poca, W.Va., started all 20 games the Tops have played this season, including Saturday's 75-71 loss to Charlotte. Frampton went down clutching his knee just over two minutes into that game and did not return.
This season, Frampton averaged 9.5 points per game (fourth-best on team) and was WKU's top 3-point shooter. His 46.2% on 3-pointers (49-of-106) led Conference USA for most of the season and still would if he had enough attempts. Frampton averaged 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tops this year, and also provided a steady presence on the defensive end with a knack for drawing a charge.
"Ya'll remember me talking about Luke a couple weeks ago on how he's just a coach's dream to coach," WKU interim head coach Phil Cunningham said in Saturday's postgame news conference. "You hate to see that, at this point of the season -- anytime of the season, you hate it."
The injury likely ends Frampton's college career. As a sixth-year senior, he was playing in his third season at WKU after starting his collegiate career at Davidson, where htarted all 39 games he played for that program, including all 34 as a redshirt freshman.
Frampton sat out the entire 2017-18 season at Davidson with a knee injury, but came back as a redshirt freshman to averaged 10.3 points and hit 100 of 266 3-point attempts to lead the Atlantic 10 in both 3-pointers made and 3-pointers per game (2.9).
After playing in just five games in 2019-20 before taking personal leave of absence, Frampton opted to transfer to WKU.
As a redshirt junior in the 2020-21 season, Frampton played in 26 games (one start) and averaged 7.4 points and 20.5 minutes in a reserve role.
Last season, Frampton started for the Hilltoppers in 31 games, missing only one game due to mononucleosis. As a redshirt senior, he averaged 8.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 31.7 minutes per game and shot 38.6% from long range, leading the team in 3-point shooting percentage.
Frampton scored a season-high 21 points in WKU's season-opening 66-60 win at Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 10, which was just one off his career best as a Hilltopper (22 points against Tennessee Tech on Dec. 22, 2020).
The loss of Frampton leaves WKU, which lost three straight games heading into Thursday's game against FIU in Miami, with a thinner rotation for its three-guard lineup. The Tops recently got back starting guard Emmanuel Akot, who missed two games after suffering a head injury early in an 80-78 road win at UAB on Jan. 11. Akot and junior guard Dayvion McKnight could be joined in the starting lineup by any one of the Tops' other three guards in the regular rotation.
Junior guard Khristian Lander started the two games in Akot's absence, while senior Jordan Rawls has thrived with increased minutes and is coming off a season-best 25 points in Saturday's loss to Charlotte.
Redshirt junior Dontaie Allen, who had to sit out seven games early in the season due to an eligibility issue that originated at Kentucky but was not reported by that school until after he transferred to WKU, is also another possibility to start as his minutes have continued to tick up since he returned to action.