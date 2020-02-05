After posting top-25 performances at the Georgia Southern Individual Collegiate, Western Kentucky freshman Luke Fuller and junior Caleb O’Toole earned Conference USA Co-Golfers of the Week presented by Top of the World Headwear, the conference announced Wednesday.
In the first round of the event, Alabama native O’Toole fired WKU’s best round of the event at 1-over 73. He followed it up in the next two rounds with a 77 and 75 for an 8-over, 54-hole score of 225. The top-25 finish was O’Toole’s best of the season.
Bluegrass native Fuller has competed in just three events for the Tops in his freshman season. He recorded consistent scores of 74, 76 and 75 to tie with O’Toole at 25th with a score of 225. Fuller notched career-bests in finish, 18, 36 and 54-hole totals.
The field featured 67 individuals including golfers from eight Golfstat Top 100 teams. There were competitors from No. 26 ETSU, No. 28 Tennessee, No. 33 Liberty, No. 40 USF, No. 41 UAB, No. 53 Alabama, No. 58 Ohio State and host No. 92 Georgia Southern.
Fuller and O’Toole’s Co-Golfer of the Week awards are the second and third of the kind to be won by a Hilltopper golfer this year, following Linus Lo’s honor on Sept. 25.
With their performance, Fuller and O’Toole earned spots in the lineup for the Hilltoppers' next outing at the Mobile Sports Authority Intercollegiate, beginning on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.