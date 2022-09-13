Western Kentucky senior Luke Fuller shot an even-par 72 in the final round of Wisconsin's Badger Invitational, leading the way for the Hilltoppers.
Sophomore Riley Grindstaff carded a 1-over 73 to go alongside Fuller at the top of WKU's scorecard.
As a team, WKU tied for 16th. The Hilltoppers posted a 28-over-par 604 for their 36-hole score.
"This week was not indicative of the golf I've seen us play throughout qualifying," WKU coach Chan Metts said in a news release. "I do really think that this team is better than what we've showed this week. The first event is really just a starting point, and we had some new guys in the lineup this week. There's always going to be a little bit of a learning curve with those guys. … Now we've got a couple of weeks to regroup, and probably do a little bit of requalifying, then we'll be ready to tee it up in Saphire Valley at the JT Poston Invitational."
Joining Fuller and Grindstaff in counting for the Hilltoppers on Tuesday was junior Connery Meyer and graduate senior Landon Carner. Meyer shot 4-over 76 at the par-72, 7,259-yard University Ridge Golf Course. He had the top finish for WKU at t-53rd. Carner shot 6-over 78 on Tuesday and finished in 84th.
The Hilltoppers will play in the JT Poston Invitational at the end of the month for their next event. The tournament will be hosted by Western Carolina on Sept. 26-27 in Saphire Valley, N.C.