Western Kentucky's game scheduled for Thursday against Prairie View A&M has been canceled.
WKU announced Tuesday the game against the Panthers, scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. CT at the KFC Yum! Center, would not be played due to COVID-19 issues within the Prairie View program.
WKU says it is currently working to schedule another game to replace it.
It was one of three games WKU had scheduled to play in Louisville's bubble, the first of which is Tuesday against the Cardinals. The Hilltoppers are also scheduled to play Little Rock on Friday at 6 p.m. CT.
Prairie View is 1-2 this season, having played each of its games at the KFC Yum! Center. Its most recent -- an 86-64 loss to Louisville -- was Sunday. Former Hilltopper Jeremiah Gambrell has started all three games this season for the Panthers, is coming off a 20-point performance against Louisville and is averaging a team-high 11.7 points per game.
WKU currently has three home nonconference games -- Rhode Island, Tennessee Tech and Mississippi Valley State -- lined up after leaving the Louisville bubble.
The Hilltoppers were originally scheduled to open the home nonconference schedule against Campbellsville on Dec. 10, but the game was canceled when WKU joined the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D., as a late addition.
