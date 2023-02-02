Sports_wkubaseball032322-6.jpg
Western Kentucky junior infielder Tristin Garcia throws the ball to freshman infielder Brett Blomquist in the Tops' game against the University of Evansville at Nick Denes Field in Bowling Green, Ky., on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)

 Grace Ramey

Western Kentucky senior Tristin Garcia has been voted to the 2023 Preseason All-Conference USA Baseball Team, as announced by league officials Thursday afternoon.

