Western Kentucky junior infielder Tristin Garcia throws the ball to freshman infielder Brett Blomquist in the Tops' game against the University of Evansville at Nick Denes Field in Bowling Green, Ky., on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky senior Tristin Garcia has been voted to the 2023 Preseason All-Conference USA Baseball Team, as announced by league officials Thursday afternoon.
Garcia marks the fifth Hilltopper named to the Preseason All-C-USA Team and the first since Davis Sims was awarded the honor prior to the 2021 season.
Ryan Church Sr. (2015), Danny Hudzina Sr. (2016) and Richard Constantine (2020) are the only other Hilltoppers to claim slots on Preseason All-C-USA Teams since WKU joined the league in 2014.
In 2022, Garcia produced a .323/.267/.455 slash line while starting at second base in every game for the Hilltoppers. He also racked up a team-high 71 hits, 19 doubles and 100 total bases. His 220 at-bats led the team as well, while he was tied for the team-high in runs with 39.
Garcia posted a .955 fielding percentage, totaling another team-high 153 assists and turning 23 double plays.
The senior transferred to WKU prior to the 2022 season from Alcorn State, where he spent three seasons. In 2021, he was tabbed with First Team All-SWAC while ranking third in Division I with a .445 batting average.
