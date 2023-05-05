WKU falls to Arkansas 7-0
Buy Now

Western Kentucky’s starting pitcher/relief pitcher Katie Gardner (5) delivers a pitch during the Hilltoppers 7-0 loss to Arkansas on Wednesday at the Western Kentucky Softball Complex. (Daily News Photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)

 Caleb Lowndes

Western Kentucky pitcher Katie Gardner was selected to the Conference USA Softball All-Academic Team, the league announced Friday.