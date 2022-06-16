Western Kentucky tight end Joshua Simon pushes into the end zone for a touchdown as UT Martin safety Carson Evans tries to tackle him during the Hilltoppers’ 59-21 win Sept. 2 at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Western Kentucky's football team had 11 of its players named to Phil Steele's Preseason All-Conference USA when the publication was released this week.
Four Hilltoppers earned first-team nods with two landing on the second team, two on the third team and three on the fourth team.
Tight end Joshua Simon and offensive lineman Quantavious Leslie represent WKU on the first team from the offensive side of the ball. Defensive back Kahlef Hailassie was the lone defender to garner first-team honors. Kicker Brayden Narveson also earned first-team recognition for the Tops.
WKU's second-team honorees will both play on offense for the Hilltoppers in 2022, including returning offensive lineman Rusty Staats and incoming transfer Jaylen Hall, who will suit up at wide receiver. Fellow wide receiver Daewood Davis was also recognized on Phil Steele's third team, along with defensive lineman Darius Shipp.
Rounding out the preseason recognition for WKU on the fourth team were defensive end Juwuan Jones and linebacker Will Ignont. Jake Bowman also found his way onto the fourth team from his long snapper position.
This is the second preseason recognition for many of the Hilltoppers as Leslie, Narveson, Staats, Shipp, Hailassie, Davis, Simon, Jones and Ignont were all named to Athlon Sports' Preseason All-Conference USA Teams. It is the first recognition of the year for Hall and Bowman.