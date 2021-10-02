Western Kentucky had an opportunity against a Big Ten team last week and came up just short.
The Hilltoppers get another crack at the Power Five conference this week.
WKU will look to bounce back from a 33-31 loss at Houchens-Smith Stadium against Indiana when it travels to East Lansing, Mich., to take on Michigan State on Saturday during homecoming at Spartan Stadium.
“Really excited about this week. Get to go play Michigan State. I’ve been there, it’s a great atmosphere. I know our players and our coaches are extremely excited,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “Had a tough loss last week against a really good Indiana team. Really trying to bounce back from that.
“Our hat’s off to Michigan State. When we watch them on film, they’re playing the right way and there’s a reason why they’re undefeated right now. ... We’ll have a big challenge ahead of us, but looking forward to that challenge. It should be a great game and a great atmosphere.”
WKU (1-2) looks for its first win in a month and its first ever against a current Big Ten team. The Hilltoppers beat UT Martin in the team’s season opener before falling to Army in its second game and to Indiana at home in its third after a bye week. The loss to the Hoosiers dropped WKU to 0-9 all-time against current Big Ten teams, but the Hilltoppers and Spartans will be playing for the first time.
And if the Hilltoppers want their first win over a Big Ten foe, they’ll need to hand Michigan State its first loss of the season.
The Spartans have bounced back from a 2-5 campaign in Mel Tucker’s first year as the program’s head coach with a perfect 4-0 mark so far this season. Michigan State has propelled itself to No. 16 in the coaches’ poll and No. 17 in the AP poll after wins at Northwestern, against Youngstown State, at then-No. 24 Miami and against Nebraska.
The first three were resounding wins, but the latest took until overtime to beat the Cornhuskers 23-20, and the Hilltoppers hope to put themselves in a similar position to pull out a win.
“I thought Nebraska matched up really well with them defensively, just with what they play and what Michigan State is trying to do. I thought they tackled the running back really well, they eliminated explosive plays for the most part,” Helton said. “Michigan State had an early turnover. Other than that, there wasn’t a lot there.
“Those are the things – it’s turnovers and explosive plays and field position – that’s what’s going to win the games for you. Nebraska had all those scenarios and was able to take it down the stretch.”
Michigan State’s offense ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 35.3 points per game and is led by the nation’s top rusher, Kenneth Walker III. He’s averaging 138.5 yards a game and has five touchdowns on 76 attempts.
Payton Thorne has thrown for 909 yards and 10 touchdowns on 62-of-100 passing with an interception, with Jayden Reed the top target. Reed has 16 catches for 336 yards and four scores.
“Talented bunch again,” WKU defensive coordinator Maurice Crum said. “Another really good offensive line. Obviously a special player in the running back. I think (Walker) is a heck of a player. The quarterback is a really good athlete as well. I think a lot of people sleep on that part of his game. Receivers on the outside that can go and get it and I think they block extremely well.”
Michigan State allows just 18 points per game, but WKU has used a revamped offense coordinated by Zach Kittley and quarterbacked by Bailey Zappe to put up 41.7 points per game – the 14th-best mark in the nation – but it’ll try to get going earlier in games and avoid “self-inflicted wounds” to put itself in a better position to win after missing out on opportunities against Army and Indiana. WKU lost to the Black Knights and Hoosiers by a combined five points.
“I felt like we should have scored 35-42 points minimum,” Kittley said. “ ... Once again, I think we should score around 40 points a week. That’s kind of the standard around here and we haven’t gotten that done the last two weeks. That’s the goal moving forward.”
Despite the close losses, WKU was in position to win its last two games against quality opponents. The Hilltoppers will try to put those things together when it kicks off against the Spartans at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday in their final game before opening Conference USA play the following week at home against currently undefeated UTSA.
“I think it was a great lesson for us last week, with as close as we got, if we can put all the pieces together then we can really beat anybody. It’ll be great for us to go up there and try to get all the pieces now together,” Helton said. “Michigan State, again, is a fantastic football team. You turn on the film and they’ve got players all over the place. It’ll be great to try to say, ‘Can we get it all together this time?’ and try to go get that win up there. It would be a great win for our team and our program, for sure.”{&end}