Western Kentucky added another piece to its 2021 recruiting class Monday.
The Hilltoppers received a commitment via Twitter from Louis "Trey" Lubin III, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound safety out of Timber Creek High School in Orlando, Fla., who is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.
"It's been a very long journey with a lot of blood sweat and tears. I want to thank God for the position i'm in and for the blessings he has given me throughout this process. I want to thank all coaches that have helped me make it this far and become the man i am today. Lastly i want to thank my family for always sticking by my side and having faith in me," Lubin wrote in the post. "That being said i will be taking my talents and academics to Western Kentucky University."
247Sports reports that Lubin had also received offers from Air Force, Arkansas, Army, Holy Cross, Indiana, Lafayette, UMass and South Dakota. According to Timber Creek's MaxPreps page, Lubin had 38 tackles, six pass breakups and one interception last season. He recorded 10 receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns.
Lubin also competes in the high jump and 110-meter hurdles in track, and was one of the favorites to win win the state high jump title last year, but was unable to compete after tearing a tendon in his hip prior to the regional meet, Chris Hays of the Orlando Sentinel reported in a March 4 article. The article also said Lubin's stepbrother, Shelton Lewis, was an All-Conference USA cornerback at Florida Atlantic. Lewis received a minicamp invite from the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 before signing with the XFL's Tampa Bay Vipers.
He's the second three-star defensive back from Florida in the Class of '21 to commit to WKU. Safety Jeremiah McClendon from Atlantic Community High School in Delray Beach, Fla., committed to the Hilltoppers on July 24. Quarterback Chance McDonald from Steilacoom High School in Steilacoom, Wash., and lineman Anthony Giansante from Norwin High School in Huntingdon, Pa., have also committed to WKU as part of the '21 class.
