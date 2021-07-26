The Western Kentucky men's basketball team has added a commitment from the Class of 2022.
The Hilltoppers picked up a commitment from 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward Tyrone Marshall Jr. of Colby (Kan.) Community College on Sunday evening.
The Verbal Commits Twitter account was the first to report Marshall's commitment. Colby head coach Rusty Elmore retweeted the tweet, and his commitment was later tweeted by the Colby Trojans Basketball Twitter account. The Verbal Commits account tweeted July 14 that Marshall had received an offer from WKU.
"Congratulations to Trojan star Tyrone Marshall Jr on his commitment to Western Kentucky University," the team's account wrote.
"Big season ahead in the blue/white."
Marshall, a Nashville native, averaged 14.1 points on 55.3% shooting from the field, 33.3% shooting from 3-point range and 65.6% shooting from the free-throw line in 16 games last season. He averaged 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists playing 31.4 minutes per game. Colby went 6-10 last season.