Indiana's Khristian Lander (4) is defended by Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. Wisconsin won 74-69.
DARRON CUMMINGS/AP
Indiana's Khristian Lander (4) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. Wisconsin won 74-69.
The Western Kentucky men's basketball team has added another commitment from a Power Five transfer.
Indiana transfer guard Khristian Lander announced his commitment to the Hilltoppers via Twitter on Wednesday.
"Let's rock out BG!!" Lander wrote in his commitment announcement.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Evansville, Ind., native has three years of eligibility left after spending the last two seasons with the Hoosiers. He played in 13 games last season, averaging 2.9 points and 0.8 rebounds in nine minutes during those contests. Lander played 26 games off the bench his first year with the program and averaged 2.1 points.
Lander was a highly-touted recruit. He was a five-star prospect out of Evansville Reitz High School, where he graduated early, and was originally the No. 11 recruit in the class of 2021 according to 247Sports. He was the No. 26 player in the Class of 2020 according to Rivals and the No. 27 according to 247Sports and ESPN. He scored 1,314 points in his high school career and was selected as an All-American third-team member by MaxPreps.
WKU has already signed Kentucky transfer Dontaie Allen this offseason and received a commitment from Jordan Rawls to rejoin the program, in addition to its earlier signees. Jairus Hamilton, Jaylen Butz, Isaiah Cozart, Bailey Conrad and Sherman Brashear, who were all with the program last season, entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason.
