After picking up a commitment Sunday afternoon from Jake Jackson – Western Kentucky's third commit from South Warren – the Hilltoppers added another commitment from the Class of 2022 Sunday evening.
Keaton Law, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound defensive lineman from Saraland (Ala.) High School, announced his commitment to the Hilltoppers via Twitter.
"First, I would like to thank God for blessing me to continue to play the game I adore and love," Law wrote in the announcement. "I would (like) to thank all of the colleges that took time out of the busy schedule to recruit me. I am honored to have been coached by Coach Kelly and his staff. They have guided me and mentored me throughout this process. I would like to thank my dad for guiding me and teaching me the game of Football. Thank you dad for all the sacrifices you have made for me. Thanks to all my family and friends for all the support they have given me. Thanks to my mom for all the love and support.
"With that being said, I am excited to announce that I will continue my academic and athletic career at WESTERN KENTUCKY (UNIVERSITY) "LETS GO HILL TOPPERS."
Law also held offers from Army, Central Michigan, Colorado, Georgia State, Middle Tennessee, South Alabama and Utah State, according to Rivals.
"Big get for the TOPS!" the WKU Football Recruiting Twitter account posted after Law's commitment.
Law committed just hours after Jackson, who joins fellow South Warren seniors Caden Veltkamp, a quarterback, and Avrin Bell, a receiver and defensive back, as WKU commits. WKU also has Class of 2022 commitments from receivers Ryan Peppins and Wyatt Sullivan, offensive linemen Evan Wibberley, Luke Slusher and Wyatt Anderson and punter Tom Ellard.