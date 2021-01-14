It didn’t take long for Western Kentucky to get a commitment for new running backs coach Carlos Locklyn.
Kye Robichaux, a 6-foot, 203-pound Class of 2021 running back and linebacker from Glenwood High School in Phenix City, Ala., announced his commitment to WKU via Twitter on Thursday.
“My belief in God, faith, and family, has guided me through this journey, for through him all things are possible. I would like to thank my family for their support and belief in me. My Glenwood family, coaches, and friends for showing so much love and support throughout my high school career. The Class of 2021 will be one to remember, with that said, After a great conversation with coach Lock and family I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Western Kentucky University,” Robichaux wrote.
Robichaux rushed for 1,713 yards and 27 touchdowns on 129 carries and caught nine passes for 99 yards and a score this fall, according to the Opelika-Auburn News, which named him a First Team running back for the paper’s All-Area Offensive Team for small schools, covering AHSAA Classes 3A-1A and AISA.
Locklyn was named WKU’s new running backs coach Wednesday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.