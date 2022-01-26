South Warren senior tight end Luke Burton runs the ball for a touchdown as Frederick Douglass senior linebacker Japhia Kennedy tries to catch up to him in the Spartans' 38-26 win against Frederick Douglass for their third straight state title in the KHSAA 2021 UK Orthopaedics Class 5A State Football Finals at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Another South Warren standout will be heading to Western Kentucky.
Linebacker Luke Burton announced his commitment Wednesday on Twitter.
The 6-foot, 210-pound Burton was second on the team with 89 tackles, including 19 for loss and six sacks this fall. He added two forced fumbles and one recovery he returned 35 yards for a touchdown, and also had an interception he returned 17 yards for a touchdown.
Burton was also second on the team in rushing with 270 yards and eight touchdowns on 44 attempts. He caught eight passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns and had a 46-yard touchdown pass.
The Spartans finished the 2021 season with a 14-1 record and as the KHSAA Class 5A state champion, beating Frederick Douglass 38-26 in the final.
Burton led South Warren’s defense with 63 tackles, including 13 for loss and five sacks, in a 2020 season shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2019, he had a team-high 83 tackles, including 12 for loss and five sacks.
He becomes the fourth South Warren player from the Class of 2022 that’ll be at WKU, with quarterback Caden Veltkamp, receiver and defensive back Avrin Bell and defensive lineman Jake Jackson being the others.
WKU also received a commitment Tuesday from receiver Quinton Henry.
The 6-foot, 170-pound receiver out of Bradford High School in Kenosha, Wis., is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports and two-star by Rivals.
