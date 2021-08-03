The Western Kentucky football team has added a second commitment from a rising South Warren senior.
The Hilltoppers picked up a commitment from receiver Avrin Bell on Tuesday via Twitter. Bell tweeted a graphic announcing his decision with the hashtags "Committed" and "GoTops."
Bell's commitment comes after Caden Veltkamp, a three-star quarterback according to 247Sports and Rivals, announced his decision to stay home to play for the Hilltoppers on July 1.
"MY BOY STAYIN WITH ME," Veltkamp wrote in a quote-tweet of Bell's announcement.
Bell has been a productive player for the Spartans the last two seasons. As a junior, Bell led the team with 17 receptions in its seven games and was second on the team with 199 yards receiving. He also had three touchdowns, which were tied for most on the team with Christian Conyers. Bell, also a defensive back, had 14 tackles, including three for loss, and a team-high three interceptions in 2020. South Warren went 6-1.
Bell had 28 receptions for 317 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games as a sophomore for the 10-2 Spartans. He added eight tackles and two interceptions on defense.
South Warren is scheduled to open the 2021 season Aug. 21 against North Hardin in the Rafferty's Bowl at WKU's Houchens-Smith Stadium.