Western Kentucky will get Conference USA play started Saturday.
Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton talks Monday about his team's upcoming game against FIU.
Western Kentucky will get Conference USA play started Saturday.
The Hilltoppers return home to open their league slate with a 2:30 p.m. game against Florida International at Houchens-Smith Stadium after a disappointing loss at Indiana its last time out.
“FIU week. Our guys are really excited, ready to start conference play. Love the fact that we get to come back home,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “Need our crowd to be loud and to be out there. I do want to say thanks to our crowd that was at the game at Indiana – had a really good following there. We felt their presence and we’ve got to be able to come back home and get that home crowd advantage. Again, we’re looking forward to this game and getting conference play started.”
Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton talks Monday about his team's upcoming game against FIU.
The Hilltoppers open C-USA play with high expectations after cruising through most of their league schedule last season. WKU reeled off seven straight wins after falling at home in its league opener in 2021 to eventual champion UTSA. The East Division title was its first since winning back-to-back C-USA championships in 2015 and 2016.
The 2015 season also started 2-0 for WKU before a three-point loss at Indiana, but the Hilltoppers finished that year 12-2 and ranked No. 24 in the final AP poll.
“It’s nice to compare, but in reality we’re our own football team,” Helton said. “We can be as good as we want to be and our guys know that. We can beat every team we play, and every team we play can beat us as well. If anything good comes out of a close, tough loss at Indiana, it shows you what you’re capable of doing.
“We know we were a good football team. We expected to win that game. We came up short, but you take away from that, ‘Hey, if we play well, we do what we’re supposed to do, play as a team, we’re as good as anybody.’ That doesn’t mean you’re just going to win. It doesn’t mean it’s just going to happen. You have to go out there and make it happen.”
WKU was picked third in the preseason predicted order of finish, behind UTSA and UAB. Each team in the league so far has at least one win and nobody has more than two – FAU, North Texas, Middle Tennessee, Rice, UAB and WKU each have a pair of victories – and nobody is unbeaten.
While defending champion UTSA is just 1-2, it has been against a tough schedule – the Roadrunners lost at home to then-No. 24 Houston in three overtimes, beat Army in West Point, N.Y., in overtime and lost at No. 21 Texas on Saturday after going into halftime tied with the Longhorns. The Blazers – who received eight of 22 possible first-place votes in the C-USA preseason poll – had their only loss in a one-possession game at Liberty, and bounced back Saturday with a win over a Georgia Southern team coming off a win at Nebraska the week before. UAB took home the most recent league Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week awards, which went to running back DeWayne McBride and linebacker Noah Wilder.
FAU and North Texas are the only team's in the league with wins in conference play so far, beating Charlotte and UTEP, respectively, in Week 0.
The 2022 season format is without divisions and will pit the top two teams in conference play against each other in the conference championship game, which will be hosted by the team with the best league winning percentage.
“It’s anybody’s game. I’ve had a chance to really watch every team play and it’s like anything – there’s been some games that have been tough matchups for some Conference USA teams, but everybody’s pretty good and you’ve got to show up and play every week,” Helton said. “We’ve got a tough schedule, as does everybody else, but it is a competitive conference for sure.”
FIU enters the week having played the fewest games so far of any C-USA team. The Panthers opened the season with an overtime win over Bryant and then fell at Texas State, before a bye last weekend.
The Panthers were picked last in the 11-team league’s preseason poll, after winning just one game the two previous seasons entering 2022. The program is trying to work back from its recent struggles, and hired Scott Carr as athletic director and Mike MacIntyre as coach – replacing Butch Davis – to turn things around.
“I think it’s always tough when you’ve got a bunch of new people, so they’ve had to start from scratch a little bit, but they’re a competitive football team,” Helton said. “The games that they’ve played in, they came back from behind and were able to come out with a win and they had to go on the road and play a tough Texas State team that’s much improved this year. They’ve had some injuries that I think they’ll get back now. I expect a competitive game.
“You asked me about Conference USA and what I think as a whole, and FIU is no different. I think we’re all about the same and whoever shows up and plays the best, that’s who’s going to win.”
Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game is set to be televised on CBS Sports Network. The Hilltoppers will follow with a nonconference home game the following week against Troy before a run of six straight C-USA games, starting Oct. 8 at UTSA.
– Follow sports reporter Jared MacDonald on Twitter @JMacDonaldSport or visit bgdailynews.com.
Covering Western Kentucky University athletics for the Bowling Green Daily News.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.