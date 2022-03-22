Western Kentucky gave up a chance at victory in the final inning for the second straight game.
After giving up two runs in the bottom of the ninth to drop the series finale at Charlotte on Sunday, the Hilltoppers gave up five in the top of the ninth to Evansville on Tuesday and lost 9-8 at Nick Denes Field.
"We're trying to figure that out. Last week and then today we've had some unfortunate things happen. We've had the lead and we've built a lead, but we just haven't been able to close games out and that's what we have to do," WKU head coach John Pawlowski said. "Somebody's got to step up down there, some guy's got to step up and finish it and unfortunately tonight was one of those cases where we didn't finish it, but we also didn't play solid defense today."
WKU (9-11) entered the final inning with a 7-4 lead, before the Purple Aces (8-12) rallied back to claim the mid-week victory.
Evan Berkey led off the frame with a single to left before Luke Stofel induced a ground out for the first out of the inning. Tanner Craig and Brent Widder followed with back-to-back RBI singles to make it a one-run game, and Chase Hug put the Purple Aces ahead with a three-run homer to right-center to make it 9-7 heading to the bottom of the ninth.
WKU got a run back with back-to-back doubles from Justin Carlin and Matthew Meyer, but Jakob Meyer got a fly out to left and struck out Aiden Gilroy as the rain started pouring down to pick up the save and end the 9-8 victory.
"I feel like our bats came out strong. I feel like they've been good -- last weekend we (swung) the bat really well. I just think we've been pretty hot offensively, but defensively I think we do need to step it up," WKU right fielder Andrew Delaney said. "A couple plays, a couple hops on the turf that didn't go our way, but it just comes with practice and just comes with making plays. ... I just think it's an all-around team thing and we've just got to keep going."
Donovan Schultz got the start for Evansville, allowing six runs -- five earned -- on five hits and a walk with two strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Nate Kujawski, Nate Hardman and Drew Dominik combined for the next 3.2 innings, before Meyer closed out the game allowing a run on two hits in the final inning.
Cooper Hellman got the start for WKU, allowing one hit and a walk with two strikeouts in three innings. Cole Heath allowed four runs -- only one earned -- on one hit and one walk with one strikeout in an inning. Stofel took the loss, allowing five runs on nine hits -- seven in the ninth -- and a walk in 4.2 innings with three strikeouts. The Hilltoppers had five errors in the game.
"When you don't play defense like we normally do -- I think we made four or five errors today, which is uncharacteristic -- we've got some stuff we have to clean up and definitely want to try to continue to try find a way to close games out," Pawlowski said.
The late-game collapse came after the Hilltoppers started fast and led until the final inning.
WKU loaded the bases before recording an out, and Delaney quickly put the Hilltoppers ahead with a one-out grand slam to left field in the first.
The Hilltoppers tacked on a run in the bottom of the third when Tristin Garcia -- who led off the inning with a single and advanced to third on two wild pitches -- scored on a ground out from Ty Batusich to make it 5-0.
Evansville got on the board with a two-run single from Simon Scherry in the top of the fifth. The Purple Aces tacked on two more in the frame on an RBI fielder's choice from Eric Roberts and a WKU error to make it a one-run game.
WKU quickly added an insurance run in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI single from Garcia that scored Meyer, who got on with a one-out double. The Hilltoppers added another in the seventh to make it 7-4 -- with runners at the corners, Jackson Gray scored from third on a throw down to second on a stolen base from AJ Fiechter -- before the final-inning collapse.
WKU is scheduled to continue a five-game homestand with a three-game series against Southern Miss, starting with a 5 p.m. game Friday at Nick Denes Field. The Hilltoppers will follow the series with a Tuesday game against Louisville.
"I think we can definitely compete at a high level. We've shown it before," Hellman said. "As long as we just keep doing what we're doing and play more collectively together offensively and defensively, I think we'll be in a really good spot."