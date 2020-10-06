When Western Kentucky needed a spark Saturday at Middle Tennessee, Jakairi Moses was there.
The redshirt junior running back hadn’t been handed the ball more than one time in a game since the 2017 season – he did have three receptions in the 2019 season opener versus Central Arkansas – but was handed the ball consecutive plays in an early fourth quarter scoring drive, with each resulting in a 7-yard gain.
He finished with 36 yards on five carries in the 75-yard drive, which concluded with an 11-yard touchdown toss to tight end Joshua Simon from Tyrrell Pigrome to put the Hilltoppers ahead 20-10 in what ended up being a 20-17 victory.
“It just felt great to provide for my team and just have my team looking at me on the sideline and just giving me that energy to go out there and make plays,” Moses said Tuesday. “Just producing for my team – that’s the biggest thing.”
Dual-threat quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome has accounted for most of WKU’s rushing attack – he has 197 yards on 47 attempts – but the Hilltoppers haven’t had one running back step up to carry the load so far in the 1-2 start, like Gaej Walker did last season, when he rushed for over 1,200 yards after making the change from defensive back. Walker’s start hasn’t been as productive this fall, and the coaching staff plans to give the ball to whoever is playing well.
“We will play the hot hand,” offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis said Tuesday. “I think Gaej has done fine. He’s dealing with some things. I think he’s been fine. All that stuff really doesn’t all come down on him. There’s a lot of circumstances that happen throughout a football game.
“ ... I think we’ve got a couple capable guys. We’re still looking for one of them to break out. That’s a little bit on me, too. We’ve all got to do our jobs together.”
Walker has 68 yards on 25 attempts this season, including a 1-yard scoring run in the opener at Louisville. WKU has 367 yards rushing in three games for an average of 122.3 per game – the 10th-best mark of the 12 Conference USA teams to play so far this season.
Moses is now the team’s second-leading rusher among running backs, with CJ Jones accounting for 40 yards on nine carries – all of which came Saturday. Freshman Noah Whittington has 16 yards on seven carries and redshirt senior Malik Staples has 10 yards on four carries, including a touchdown against Louisville.
“We still like Gaej a lot,” head coach Tyson Helton said Monday. “I did talk to the running backs about I think we’ve got a bunch of running backs that are all about the same and everybody has a different skill trait. Nothing against Gaej. He’s given us everything he has and it’s still early in the season. Maybe we get that momentum with Gaej, so none of those things are out the window.”
On Saturday, the player with the hot hand when the Hilltoppers needed it was Moses. Ellis said Saturday “was a tale of two different offenses” and that he “thought we were really good at times and I thought we were really, really bad at times.”
Helton said immediately following the win that the fourth-quarter scoring drive against Middle Tennessee was one of the better drives he’s been part of.
For Moses, the drive marked the first time he’s been looked upon to carry the ball multiple times in a game since WKU’s 27-17 loss to Georgia State in the 2017 Cure Bowl. He missed the 2018 season while recovering from an ACL injury suffered in spring, and returned to action for last year’s season opener against Central Arkansas, where he had one rush for six yards and three receptions for 51 yards. He suffered another ACL injury in the game and missed the remainder of the 2019 season, however.
Moses had one carry for 8 yards against Louisville in the 2020 opener.
“It’s a blessing to play football. I know football is a violent sport, so it comes with injuries. You’ve just got to take note of that, don’t get mad about it if you get injured because it comes with football,” Moses said. “Just come back and play.”
Moses says the key to providing the spark was preparation and staying ready – something he knows will be important for the entire running back room moving forward.
“Just like coach says, every running back has to come every day to practice, prepare and just stay ready,” Moses said. “Anybody can get on the field, and whoever has the hot hand just goes in and keeps making plays. That’s how we go about it. Everybody has to stay ready and focused.”
Helton is hoping to get more of what from what he saw from Moses with his backs moving forward, and says all of WKU’s backs are capable of it. He said the Hilltoppers are still working on finding the right formula, and that Pigrome will continue to be an essential part of the running attack.
“Playing running back is about breaking the tackle, breaking that first contact, and (Moses) did some of that. That was good to see,” Helton said. “Moving forward, I do want to be able to find the guy that’s going to give us those yards, that are going to be able to run through arm tackles, going to be able to make the tough yards that are there.”
The next opportunity to do that comes against a Marshall team that has allowed just one touchdown in its two games for the nation’s best scoring defense. The Thundering Herd have allowed 91 yards rushing per game this season – the second-best mark in C-USA and 13th-best in the country.
Ellis said Marshall is like it has always been in his experience as a player and coach, saying “They don’t do a lot on defense – you know where they’re going to be – but they kind of line up and say ‘Come get us.’ “
Moses points out their “linebackers that aggressively fit the hole” and “D-linemen that are athletic and can cover the field.”
“We’ve got to get movement. When we have chances to double team people, we’ve got to move them out of there,” Ellis said. “Again, it’s like I said before, there are times that we run the ball really, really well and do really good things, and then there’s times that it’s just one little mishap that ruins the whole play.
“That’s the thing about playing offense, is you’ve got to have 11 guys doing things right. ... Everybody’s got to be on the same page, everybody has to do it right at the same time, be all tied together and when we are, we’re a good offense, and when we’re not, we’re not, and that’s on me. I’ve got to get us to play with way more consistency.”{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.