Western Kentucky junior Jackson Gray has been named to the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award (BBCSA) Watch List, it was announced Tuesday.
The honor marks the second time in as many years that a Hilltopper has been named to the watch list, with graduate Davis Sims receiving the recognition in 2021.
Gray is one of just 44 Division I players to make the list, and the lone Conference USA representative.
In his first season at WKU in 2021, Gray led the team in batting average (.363), on-base percentage (.460), hits (65) and home runs (eight) while tying for first in doubles (13) and ranking second in slugging percentage (.592), runs (40) and walks (29).
Among C-USA players, Gray closed out the season ranked second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage. Those impressive numbers led to Gray being honored as an ABCA/Rawlings Midwest All-Region Second Team and All-Conference USA Second Team member.
Gray has also excelled in the classroom and the community, owning a 3.64 cumulative GPA as a finance major and accumulating more than 90 hours of volunteer work with eight different organizations.
The BBCSA is based on performance at the plate, academics and personal integrity. The award was originally created in 2017 to honor the top college hitter in Texas, and has since expanded to include all Division I baseball programs.
The winner of the BBCSA will be announced in June and honored at a gala in the fall at the Fort Worth Club.