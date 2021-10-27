After a top-15 performance at the Battle of Black Creek hosted by Chattanooga, Western Kentucky freshman Riley Grindstaff earned Conference USA Golfer of the Week, the league announced Wednesday.
In the first and second rounds of the event, the Tennessee native fired WKU's top two scores of the week, shooting 2-under 70 and 3-under 69. He shot 4-over 76 in the final round.
Grindstaff finished the event with a total score of 1-under 215, tying for 11th out of 96 players.
This was Grindstaff's second consecutive top-15 finish and third overall on the season.
The freshman is averaging 72.2 strokes through his first 15 rounds of competitive golf.