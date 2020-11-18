Western Kentucky hasn't had a player cross the 100-yard rushing mark in a game through nine contests this season. Could Saturday be the day?
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to host a Florida International team that has the worst rushing defense in Conference USA on Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
The Panthers have lost all four games they've played this season, and are allowing 255.2 yards rushing per game. FIU is one of four teams in C-USA – Charlotte (213.2), Middle Tennessee (238.1) and North Texas (243.2) are the others – that have allowed an average of over 200 yards rushing per game, and the Panthers' rush defense ranks 122nd of the 126 FBS teams to have played this season.
FIU has faced plenty of dual-threat quarterbacks this season, like Liberty's Malik Willis, Middle Tennessee's Asher O'Hara and Florida Atlantic's Javion Posey, and have struggled with them, and WKU offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis says the Hilltoppers will try to continue to be creative in how they use quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome on Saturday.
"You've got to pick your spots with that," Ellis said Tuesday. "You don't want to get your quarterback hit too much, but if they're going to give it to you and it's going to be a freebie, then yeah, you've got to go take it. We'll have to pick and choose our spots and be creative with how we do it."
Pigrome is WKU's second-leading rusher at 34.6 yards per game, with 277 yards and a touchdown on 78 attempts. The Hilltoppers have been more committed to getting the running backs going since the Oct. 17 game at UAB, after Pigrome led the team in rushing at the beginning of the season. Gaej Walker has 389 yards – an average of 43.2 per game – and has one touchdown on 99 attempts. Jakairi Moses has run the ball 48 times and is averaging 30.1 yards per game.
In FIU's four games, the opponent's leading rusher twice – against Middle Tennessee and FAU – has been a quarterback, and against Liberty, Willis was the second-leading rusher. Opposing quarterbacks have accounted for 35.8% of rushing yards against FIU this season, and opposing quarterbacks are averaging 93.5 yards rushing per game against the Panthers. That includes a game where Jacksonville State had only 9 net rushing yards from quarterbacks – former Hilltopper Josh Samuel led the Gamecocks with 163 yards that game.
"They haven't given up a lot of rushing yards to running backs. It's mainly been scrambles and quarterback runs, and unlucky for them of kind of how it's happened to them," Ellis said. "You've got to be creative in how we get the running backs the ball. They're going to be loaded boxes at times and the thing I thought FAU did such a good job of with their backs was they'd have one guy unblocked every time in the box and their backs were making him miss. That's a credit to those kids. We'll see how it comes out on Saturday."
The yards rushing from quarterbacks have come because of different reasons, according to Ellis. For example, he said Liberty does a lot less designed quarterback runs and Willis has done a good job of making something happen when a play breaks down, whereas he says Willie Taggart and FAU have done a good job of designing quarterback runs.
In a 38-19 loss to the Owls on Friday, FIU allowed 381 yards rushing, including 182 to Posey, who set a program record for rushing yards by a quarterback in the first half.
"If the quarterback is a physically talented runner, it allows for their offense to do a lot of different things. They can misdirection, they can jet sweep, QB counters and draws," FIU coach Butch Davis said after the loss, according to Underdog Dynasty's Eric Henry. "Get in a third-and-7 or 8 and you want to keep them from beating you deep – but the quarterback is very athletic – he’s able to scramble and keep the drive alive. Give them credit, but we have to do a better job of defending that as a unit."
WKU has the worst scoring offense (14.7 points per game) and total offense (276.2 yards per game) in C-USA, and only Louisiana Tech has a worse rushing offense – the Hilltoppers average 113.4 yards rushing per game. WKU is hoping Saturday provides an opportunity to increase that number.
"Me, just looking at those games ... where they did play dual-threat quarterbacks, I feel like it's a good opportunity for me, but also for everybody around the offense," Pigrome said Tuesday. "We've just got to do our thing, do our job, execute and try to put points on the board."
Pigrome accounted for 32 of WKU's 121 net yards rushing Saturday against Southern Miss, which includes 42 yards lost. He was sacked three times and fumbled twice – both of which were recovered by the Hilltoppers.
Ellis said Pigrome had fewer "give up plays" where nobody had a chance at the ball in comparison to the week before at FAU, and also said he was impressed with Pigrome's scrambling. Pigrome has protected the ball through the air – his 212 attempts without an interception are a program record – but Ellis says he needs to protect the ball better in the run game.
"With Southern Miss, they played a lot of drop eight, a lot of prevent defense even on first and second down and in the middle of the field. I told him going in all week, 'You're going to have to scramble some. It's tough in drop eight finding open windows. They've got a lot of guys out there. You're going to have to take off and run with it,' " Ellis said. "I thought he did a good job of that."
WKU head coach Tyson Helton says FIU has a big defense, and Ellis says it'll be different than lining up against Southern Miss.
"They (FIU) pretty much play two fronts," Ellis said. "They do a good job in coaching and they're not trying to trick you. You go from the Southern Miss game last week of you really never knew where they were going to be, never knew where they were going to line up because they were so multiple and people really were going everywhere, and you come this week a week later and this is kind of like an NFL defense. They line up, they let their players play, play one or two fronts and play a couple coverages and say, 'We're going to let our guys fly around.' "
Saturday's kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
