Western Kentucky relied heavily on its stout defense, which had the best scoring average in Conference USA, to finish 9-4 last season.
In its first two games of 2020, that formula hasn’t led to wins, and the Hilltoppers know they’ll need more production out of the offense Saturday at Middle Tennessee.
“For all the mishaps we had and maybe we didn’t play as good as we wanted to defensively (against Liberty), we gave up 30, so I think back to our offense. We’ve got to be a 30-plus football team offensively,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said Monday. “We’ve got to be able to help our defense take some of that pressure off of them to feel like they don’t have to hold a team to 20 or 24 or something like that.
“I don’t mind saying that. I think we have the pieces there offensively. I think we’re getting close. We’ve got to go out there and make it happen. We’ve got to have 30-plus points in our games that we play, and that’s going to really help us defensively. It takes some of that stress off them.”
WKU scored 21 and 24 points in losses to Louisville and to the Flames, respectively, so far this season, and two of the touchdowns against the Cardinals were set up inside Louisville’s 5-yard line by special teams plays from Omari Alexander.
WKU’s opponents are averaging a time of possession of 33:46 to the Hilltoppers’ 26:14, and the team’s offensive players agree with Helton’s assessment of the need to put up more points to help the defense.
“Get the defense off the field, because sometimes they’ll be out there a little too long – not a little too long, too long,” WKU tight end Joshua Simon said Tuesday. “We need to get them off the field so they can get some rest and not solely rely on them to keep us in the game. For us to put up 30, 40, 50 – however many – that would be great.”
The Hilltoppers put up at least 30 points just three times last season – in wins over Charlotte, Arkansas and Middle Tennessee – and had three 30-point games the year prior in a 3-9 season, two of which came in the final two games.
“I’ve been in this league for a long time, both playing and coaching in it. You’re not going to win very many football games in this league if you don’t score more than 30 points, and really that’s just giving ourselves a chance to go win by scoring 30,” WKU offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis said Tuesday. “We need to do a lot better this week hopefully.”
WKU will aim for more consistency in its offense to do that. At times it has shown its potential, like in the first and last possessions of the second half against Liberty. In those, the Hilltoppers had scoring drives of seven plays and 79 yards and nine plays and 87 yards. Of the other three possessions, two were three-and-outs and the other had a first down aided by a Liberty penalty.
“It was our first series and our last series we scored, and we didn’t look all that hot in between,” Helton said. “That’s where we’ve got to get consistent – consistent drives, consistent series, limit the dang three-and-outs. That really puts pressure on your defense when you go three and out.”
Ellis says to do that, WKU has “got to execute better” and “can’t put ourselves in bad situations,” pointing to things like bad snaps and losing yardage in first-down situations – something the Hilltoppers have struggled with. He says the game is won and lost on those first- and second-down plays, and that WKU needs to put itself in third-and-manageable situations.
Middle Tennessee has struggled to stop opponents in its 0-3 start, giving up 42, 47 and 37 points to Army, Troy and UTSA, respectively. Ellis says “they do a lot” defensively, and that it’ll likely take the first couple of series to figure out what they plan to do Saturday.
“It’s kind of mind-boggling watching their first three games. They’ve just had some bad luck, man,” Ellis said. “They’re there to make plays, they make a ton of plays, they have a ton of minus plays because of all the stunts and blitzes that they do, and then it’s like first and second down you’re going backwards and they give up a big play on third down. They probably feel like they’ve had some bad luck and you can see that on film.”
Middle Tennessee held UTSA to 88 yards rushing Friday, but allowed 303 passing. The Roadrunners had seven receivers catch at least one pass of at least 14 yards in the game.
“Our defense really did a nice job. Our front seven, our defensive line and our linebackers, really did a good job of stopping the run,” Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill said Monday. “We just didn’t do a very good job on the back end. We gave up too many balls over the top – too many uncontested balls over the top that hurt us.”
WKU hasn’t had many long shots down the field, and the coaches would like to see the team make those plays while also being able to sustain drives. WKU quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome had 193 yards passing against Liberty, with the longest completion going 36 yards for a touchdown from Craig Burt Jr. Pigrome had 129 yards passing against Louisville, with a long pass going 50 yards to Jahcour Pearson, who fumbled on the play and the Cardinals recovered.
Helton announced Pearson would no longer be with the team last week, and Helton said Monday that Burt was 50/50 whether he’d be able to play Saturday because of an injury. Ellis said Burt “looked good today, that’s all I can tell you,” and “if he can go, he’ll go,” crediting his natural toughness.
“It’s hard to go sustain seven-, eight-, nine-, 10-play drives. You’ve got a lot better chance of scoring if you’ve got a 20-plus yard play in a drive,” Ellis said. “We’ve got to create big plays. When we have our chances to hit those, we’ve got to go do that.”
Saturday’s kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Middle Tennessee.{&end}
