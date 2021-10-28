Western Kentucky will have a new-look team take the floor at E.A. Diddle Arena starting next week, and with all the departures and additions since the end of last season, the Hilltoppers are still in the process of learning what they can do together.
WKU has home exhibitions scheduled against Campbellsville on Monday and against University of the Cumberlands on Friday, and sixth-year head coach Rick Stansbury believes his team has come a long way leading into the tune-up games.
"I don't think any coaches are where they'd like to be this time of year, but to keep everything in perspective, I know I've got a lot of new pieces," Stansbury said Wednesday at the team's media day. "I think guys – veteran guys – would rather be playing somebody else than practicing hard against themselves every day. There's so many different things that we have to learn and teach yet. Just because you're a veteran guy doesn't mean you've done it in our system, so that's been our challenge a little bit.
"We've made a lot of progress – that's very obvious. We'll have a long way to go, a lot of things to keep getting better at, but we've made a lot of progress."
The Hilltoppers lost nine players from last year's roster, including three starters in Taveion Hollingsworth, Charles Bassey and Carson Williams, as well as Jordan Rawls – one of the team's key players off the bench in the 21-8 2020-21 season.
WKU returns three players that saw significant time last season with guards Dayvion McKnight, Josh Anderson and Luke Frampton. Anderson returned for an additional season with the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA, while McKnight and Frampton both enter their second season with the program and are taking on bigger roles. Isaiah Cozart also saw limited time off the bench and is back this winter.
"It's been good," Frampton said. " We've been competing day in and day out and just learning everything about everybody. We've seen what's good and what's positive and we go from there."
The Hilltoppers added Division I transfers in Jaylen Butz from DePaul, Jairus Hamilton from Maryland and Keith Williams from Cincinnati, as well as junior college transfers in Darrius Miles, Sherman Brashear and Jamarion Sharp. WKU also signed Zion Harmon and Elijah Hughey out of high school.
With the roster in place, Stansbury believes the team can play many different people and styles, but the kinks are still being worked out.
"I think we've got depth, I think we've got different ways to play," he said. "I think we haven't had a chance to do it a lot yet, but I think there's moments we can play big with a Butz and (Sharp) together. We tried to get through a little bit in that scrimmage right there, but the biggest challenge is us learning our guys a little bit still, what they're really capable of doing, how well's this guy pass the ball? You don't always see that in film and maybe the last system didn't allow him to pass it.
"Now we're having to figure out what some of them can do, not just physically, but mentally, too. How much can they handle the change in defenses? Or can you change defenses with this guy in the game? Those are all things we're learning daily."
The Hilltoppers jump right into the fire this season. After the two exhibitions, WKU opens the regular season at home against Alabama State on Nov. 9, before traveling to Asheville, N.C., for the Asheville Championship on Nov. 12 and 14, where they'll face off with Minnesota in the first game and either South Carolina or Princeton in the second. WKU will follow that with a trip to Memphis on Nov. 19.
The chemistry is still a work in progress less than a week out, and while it will likely take some time early in the season to get things firing on all cylinders, the Hilltoppers are excited about what they've seen throughout preseason.
"Only time will continue to help that," Stansbury said. "But I come back and say one thing – we have good people. When you have good people, all those things mesh a little bit easier."
Both exhibitions are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.