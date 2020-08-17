Western Kentucky’s football team has officially begun practicing.
After a summer of uncertainty filled with voluntary workouts and then walkthroughs this past weekend, the Hilltoppers held the first official practice of the fall Monday, and second-year head coach Tyson Helton was pleased with what he saw.
“It was a really good first day,” Helton said after the session in a Zoom conference with reporters. “I think every college coach in America is really happy when they can get out on the grass for the first day and our team was no different. They had a great bounce in their step. I thought it was a really good first practice.”
A 9-4 record and a victory in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl last year after just three wins the season prior and an experienced team returning has expectations high on The Hill.
WKU was expected to return 16 of its 22 offensive and defensive starters from last year, as well as two of three specialists. The Hilltoppers had 12 players named to the Athlon Sports 2020 Preseason All-Conference USA team in June and later had 10 named to the Phil Steele Publications Preseason All-Conference USA teams.
“It feels good to get back out there and get back in the normal swing of things,” WKU defensive end Juwuan Jones said. “Football just makes everyone I know feel better and feel great about themselves and it just creates some normalcy in this crazy world we’re living in right now.”
Practices are currently closed and are expected to be for the foreseeable future, with just players, coaches and essential staff allowed in football facilities.
Helton says the defense performed as expected the first day after allowing the fewest points per game in Conference USA last year. It’s a group anchored by reigning C-USA Defensive Player of the Year DeAngelo Malone. The 2019 defense was second in C-USA in total defense to UAB, surrendering just 335.5 yards per game. Entering bowl season, WKU was ranked in the top 20 in the FBS in opponent first downs passing, opponent third down conversions, opponent red zone chances, opponent completion percentage, red zone defense, red zone TD defense, opponent total plays and opponent first downs.
“The players that were supposed to be the players were the players, so that was good to see,” Helton said. “We’re working on some key positions right now as far as some guys that are unknowns that need to come in and be guys for us. Overall, I thought it was a really good day.”
The most obvious position the Hilltoppers are working on right now is quarterback. The team again enters fall camp with a quarterback competition. Last year, it was Steven Duncan – who transferred to Tarleton State in the offseason – who was named starter and later replaced by graduate transfer Ty Storey.
This year, Tyrrell Pigrome, Davis Shanley, Kevaris Thomas, Darius Ocean and Grady Robison were expected to compete. Pigrome enters with the most experience as a grad transfer from Maryland and is the likely frontrunner for the starting spot. Helton said Pigrome had a good first day, as well as the two freshmen – Ocean and Robison. Helton also said he expects earlier decisions to be made this fall to make sure the starter gets the reps he needs, and that he’ll have a better idea by next week.
WKU does return offensive talent, including linemen Jordan Meredith, Cole Spencer and Seth Joest, tight end Joshua Simon, running back Gaej Walker and receiver Jahcour Pearson, who all received preseason honors.
The Hilltoppers are now scheduled to open the season at Louisville on Sept. 12, and after a summer of learning new protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recent weeks of uncertainty of whether there would be a college football season, WKU is ready to continue to move through fall camp in preparation to play.
“I think we’re in a good place. I think we’re doing everything like we should. I think our guys are happy to play. I think they’re excited about the schedule,” Helton said. “Really, the things that we can control, we’re controlling right now.
“I think our minds are pretty clear now that we went through last week and dealing with all the things in college football, what was going on with that. I think everybody is just ready to move forward and I think we’re in a good place.”{&end}
