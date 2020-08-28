After calling off practice Thursday, Tyson Helton was pleased with Western Kentucky's "really good, spirited" practice Friday.
The session was the final before the team takes the field for a full-pad scrimmage Saturday.
WKU began practices Aug. 17 and is scheduled to open the season Sept. 12 at Louisville. The Hilltoppers didn't practice Monday because it was the first day of classes and Wednesday's practice was cut short due to lightning.
On Thursday, Helton called off practice and instead held a team meeting to discuss "the current events in our country," he said in a release that day, following the postponement of several professional sporting events across the country, starting with the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to refuse to take the floor for an NBA playoff game against the Orlando Magic, which started a boycott of games to protest the shooting Sunday by police in Kenosha, Wis. – a city roughly 40 miles south of Milwaukee – of Jacob Blake, a Black man. The 29-year-old Blake was shot seven times in the back. Blake’s family’s attorney said Tuesday he was paralyzed and it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again.
"Our players are very smart, they're very well-educated, they have their own opinions. I think you have to pick your spots as a group as a whole. That's what we did yesterday to say, 'We need to have a family discussion. We need to talk here,' " Helton said. "I let our team feel comfortable in the setting so they always know that if there's something that's important to them, we'll definitely be open to that, to talk about it. We've said that all along.
"I do think when things happen naturally, they're a lot better, instead of trying to force things to happen. I thought what happened yesterday, it happened naturally and it was probably really good for our football team."
Helton said he made the decision to hold the meeting while driving to work because he "felt like something was on my heart that I needed to talk with the team," he said. WKU's second-year head coach said he was unaware of other college football programs, including Kentucky, Boston College, South Florida, Mississippi State and Appalachian State, not practicing at the time.
Helton said the team has held similar discussions in the past and that he called each player individually during the summer.
"I shared my personal feelings and how I felt, and some of it probably went right along with popular opinion and some of it probably not, but I think as a coach, it's important for your players to hear your viewpoints and how you feel. They may agree with everything you say, they may not, but I think that's really important to a player," Helton said. "And then I think after that it's really important as a coach to listen, to hear their viewpoints and to hear what's important to them, to hear your staff and what's important to them. We had a lot of that yesterday and I think we grew closer as a team."
Helton said the meeting lasted roughly an hour and a half. He said "the majority of the team probably wanted to practice," but he decided to call it off because he didn't want to pressure anyone into it after serious conversations. Helton said several players were on the field after for player-run workouts.
"It was amazing to me because we take for granted a lot of times that we're around these guys a lot, but we never have these conversations, and for coach Helton and the team to sit down and be really willing to have that, that was big," redshirt senior defensive tackle Jeremy Darvin said.
The Hilltoppers are now planning to hold a full-pad scrimmage Saturday.
Following Tuesday's practice, Helton said WKU would try to narrow down the quarterback competition midway through this week to two players getting the majority of the reps instead of the five currently. He said all five will play Saturday, and the team will review film following the scrimmage with decisions made heading into next week.
Helton and WKU's staff have been game planning for the opener at Louisville since the spring, he said, and have been adding bits and pieces in at practices. He said WKU's sole focus will turn to the Cardinals for two weeks of full preparation after the scrimmage.
