Tyson Helton said leading up to Western Kentucky's season opener Saturday against Austin Peay he expected it to be a four-quarter game.
Entering the final frame, the first college football game was close, like the fourth-year head coach suggested it would be, but then the Tops took off.
WKU scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 38-27 victory over the Governors at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
“Great to get the first win. It’s always good to open the season with a big win,” Helton said. “Hat’s off to Austin Peay. They’re a good football team. Very, very challenging game for us. A lot of good things, a lot of things we need to correct. I think it was kind of apparent to everybody there’s some situational football we can get better at, but proud of our guys. Proud of our guys. They battled hard in a tough football game right out of the gate and I thought they responded well, particularly in the second half. When guys needed to make plays, they stood up and made those plays.”
The Hilltoppers (1-0) led by one, 21-20, through three quarters, and hadn’t taken off offensively like they grew accustomed to a year ago, when they had the second-best scoring and total offensive averages in the nation.
WKU had just 180 yards entering the fourth – and just 20 total in the third quarter – but had 204 yards through the final 15 minutes.
“We just finally found a rhythm,” Helton said. “We went right out of the gate in the second half, we went two three-and-outs and just couldn’t get that rhythm. For us, you’ve got to be able to get that drive started, move the chains, make a big play and now we’ve got you on your heels a little bit. Once we started to do that we looked like ourselves.”
Malachi Corley put WKU ahead by eight with 12:56 to play when he caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Austin Reed – the third scoring connection of the day between the two – and got another big strike just over a minute later when Reed hit Daewood Davis for a 48-yard score to make it a 35-20 game. The second scoring play was set up when C.J. Jones hit Austin Peay quarterback Mike Diliello, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Aaron Key.
“I really just focused in on coach (Ben) Arbuckle’s game plan,” Corley said. “He put me in great positions today to be successful and I just did the work after my quarterback gave it to me.”
Austin Peay cut into WKU’s fourth-quarter lead when Shamari Simmons picked off Reed at the 15 and the Governors' offense connected on two big plays. After a 7-yard completion from Diliello to Drae McCray, the quarterback found Trey Goodman for a 39-yard gain that had a personal foul added onto it, and then threw a 24-yard scoring pass to McCray to make it 35-27 with 8:09 left.
WKU added a 23-yard field goal from Brayden Narveson with 3:18 to play to make it the 38-27 final.
Reed finished with 276 yards and four touchdowns on 19-of-33 passing with an interception. Three of those touchdown passes went to Corley, who finished with 61 yards on five receptions. Michael Mathison was the only other WKU receiver with multiple receptions – seven caught at least one pass in the game – and finished with 21 yards on four receptions. WKU’s offense rushed for 108 yards, led by 49 yards on 15 carries from Indiana transfer Davion Ervin-Poindexter.
“Coach Helton told us early on they were going to punch us in the mouth, they were going to come out firing,” Reed said. “They’re a very good football team, they have a good defense, they schemed up a lot of things and did a lot of things very well. We didn’t play our best football in the first half. We came out in the second half and kind of turned it up a little bit.”
Defensively, WKU allowed 327 yards – 171 rushing and 156 passing – had five sacks, picked off two passes and recovered two fumbles. Jaques “Donut” Evans led WKU with 13 tackles, including 2.5 sacks. Juwuan Jones also finished with a double-digit tackle performance, posting 10.
“I feel like we came out and we played as a team,” Evans said. “We’ve got to finish a little better. I feel like we did finish the game – we got the W – but they shouldn’t have scored again.”
WKU was up 21-17 at the half, and had received some help with a pick-six from Upton Stout as part of a defensive effort that had some big plays but allowed big gains for the Governors, too.
WKU got on the board first with a touchdown on its second possession after being forced to punt in its first. Corley caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Reed to cap off a seven-play, 51-yard drive.
Austin Peay responded with a 41-yard field goal from Maddux Trujillo to get on the board, before taking a 10-7 lead on its next possession when McCray caught a pass from Diliello, slipped a couple of defenders and went 44 yards to the end zone.
WKU retook the lead with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Corley from Reed, and didn't trail for the remainder. Stout added to the Hilltoppers' lead when he picked off Diliello and returned it 34 yards to make it a 21-10 game.
The Governors got within four by the break when Diliello punched it in himself from a yard out to cap off an 11-play, 60-yard drive, and within a point with Trujillo's 49-yard field goal with 8:12 to play in the third.
Diliello finished with 156 yards on 15-of-21 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions. McCray was his top receiver with 90 yards and two scores on six receptions, while Goodman had four receptions for 53 yards. Josh Samuel – a former Hilltopper – led the rushing attack for the Governors with 77 yards on 20 carries.
WKU is scheduled to travel to Hawaii for an 11 p.m. CT game next Saturday, while Austin Peay will play Presbyterian in its home opener the same day.