Western Kentucky was unable to take advantage of an opportunity to get a signature win at Houston on Thursday, but the Hilltoppers plan to take advantage of the experience moving forward.
WKU is scheduled to play its final four regular-season games at E.A. Diddle Arena, starting with a two-game series against Florida International that will start at 2 p.m. Sunday.
"If we want to be an NCAA team and make a run, those are the types of teams we've got to beat," WKU redshirt senior guard Kenny Cooper said after Thursday's 81-57 loss to the Cougars at the Fertitta Center. "It's good to see a team like that late in the year and kind of gauge yourself against them and figure out what you need to do next and what we need to do to get better at, and I feel like the only way this game hurts us is if we don't get better from it. The biggest thing is just taking away what we need to and getting ready to make this final run."
The Hilltoppers (15-5 overall, 8-2 Conference USA) were up against one of the top teams in the nation – the Cougars entered ranked 12th in the AP poll, 10th in the coaches poll and sixth in the NET rankings – and now will try to bounce back against one of the worst teams in C-USA.
FIU (9-15, 2-13) is last in C-USA's East Division – WKU is at the top – and the Panthers have the worst winning percentage in league competition among all C-USA teams. FIU has lost five straight games and 12 of its last 13.
The series – which also includes a noon game Monday – starts a four-game regular-season homestand for WKU that will follow with two games against Old Dominion on Friday and Saturday. It gives the Hilltoppers a quick opportunity to bounce back from Thursday's loss with multiple games after playing just three games – a sweep of Rice at home and the loss to Houston – in a 33-day stretch.
"Coming off a loss like this, I feel like it makes teams hungry. I know my guys are hungry, I'm hungry," WKU senior guard Taveion Hollingsworth said Thursday. "We want to bounce back. ... We ain't got to wait too long, so we're eager. We're ready."
Despite the final result, the Hilltoppers were in the game for the first 20-something minutes and took a lead in the first minute of the second half, but Houston outscored WKU 42-17 from there. WKU turned the ball over 20 times, resulting in 27 Cougar points, and the Hilltoppers shot just 41.7% (20 of 48) from the field and 23.5% (4 of 17) from 3-point range. The Hilltoppers were without sharpshooter Luke Frampton, and his status for the FIU series was not known immediately following Thursday's game.
"We wanted this kind of competition," WKU coach Rick Stansbury said Thursday. "You've got to play 40 minutes, but for 20-something odd minutes we were pretty good. We were right there. That's why we're a little bit all upset and frustrated – if they jumped on us and beat us start to finish, we probably wouldn't feel the way we felt. I felt like at halftime we were as good as they were, but in the second half they stepped it up too, now.
" ... This kind of experience will help us no matter who we play. You're playing against one of the better teams in America tonight, so we've got to put this one behind us. We didn't have to come play it, but we did and even though the outcome wasn't what we wanted, I'm still glad we came and played it. We'll put this behind us and we'll come back home and get ready to finish out this season and finish out what we're trying to complete."
WKU will now go from facing one of the best defenses in the country to facing one of the worst in C-USA. The Panthers rank last in the league in scoring defense (75.96 points allowed per game), field goal percentage defense (46.9%) and are 13th of 14 teams in 3-point defense (36.1%) – a category where only WKU's 36.7% allowed is worse. FIU also has the worst rebounding margin in the league.
FIU has the fifth-highest scoring offense in the league at 74.88 points per game and makes 10.58 3-pointers per game, which is the second highest average in the league to Rice. The Panthers have attempted more 3-pointers than any other league team and average 31.3 attempts from deep per game.
Antonio Daye Jr. led FIU at 17.1 points per game in 22 games, but the junior guard entered the transfer portal Tuesday. Radshad Davis (12.5) and Eric Lovett (11.2) have each added double figure scoring for the Panthers.
WKU leads the series with FIU 35-9 and is 16-4 at home against the Panthers.
FIU (9-15, 2-13) AT WESTERN KENTUCKY (15-5, 8-2)
2 p.m. Sunday, Noon Monday/E.A. Diddle Arena
Probable starters
FIU
Dimon Carrigan, f, 6-9, sr. (7.1 ppg,6.3 rpg); Isaiah Banks, g, 6-5, sr. (5.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg); Eric Lovett, g, 6-5, sr. (11.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg); Radshad Davis, f, 6-4, r-sr. (12.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg); Tevin Brewer, g, 5-8, r-jr. (9.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg).
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Taveion Hollingsworth, g, 6-2, sr. (14.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg); Dayvion McKnight, g, 6-1, fr. (5.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg); Charles Bassey, c, 6-11, jr. (17.5 ppg, 11.5 rpg); Carson Williams, f, 6-5, r-sr. (7.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg); Josh Anderson, g, 6-6, sr. (10.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg).
Television
ESPN+/WKU PBS
Radio
Hilltopper Sports Network
Coaches
Jeremy Ballard (48-42, third year; 48-42 overall), FIU; Rick Stansbury (97-57, fifth year; 390-223 overall), WKU.
Series record
WKU leads the series 35-9 (The Hilltoppers won the last meeting 91-85 on March 7 in Miami).
Last time out
FIU lost 85-72 at home to Southern Miss on Feb. 19; WKU lost 81-57 at Houston on Thursday.
