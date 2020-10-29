Perhaps the most-used word around Houchens-Smith Stadium this week was opportunity.
There's the opportunity to take one of the program's furthest trips west. There's the opportunity to play a team for the first time ever. There's the opportunity to play on ESPN. There's the opportunity to play a ranked team for only the 12th time since beginning the move to FBS status.
And there's the opportunity to do what has been done only once before by a Western Kentucky football team.
The Hilltoppers travel to Provo, Utah, to face No. 11 BYU on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium, where the program will look for its second win over a ranked opponent.
"It's a great opportunity for us to go play a big-time team," WKU redshirt junior offensive lineman Cole Spencer said. "Any opportunity we get to play on ESPN, we want to take full advantage of it. It's a great opportunity for us to do something that hasn't been done here in a long time."
The one victory over a ranked opponent as an FBS program came at the conclusion of the 2014 regular season, when WKU traveled to Huntington, W.Va., and knocked off No. 19 Marshall in a 67-66 overtime shootout.
Tyson Helton was the offensive coordinator of that Hilltopper team that put up 67 points, and now, in his second season as WKU's head coach, he's hoping to be another part of an upset involving a ranked team.
"It takes playing great football, playing all three phases extremely well," Helton said. "There's going to be ups and downs in the game and you're going to see adversity, but you've got to be able to push through that and get to the fourth quarter and go win it in the fourth quarter.
" ... Obviously to win against a ranked opponent like BYU – they're undefeated – that would be a huge win for our program, maybe the biggest win. It would be a great victory for us and I know our guys are excited for that opportunity."
It's an opportunity that hasn't come around often.
Saturday will mark the program's first game against a ranked opponent since 2018, when the Hilltoppers traveled to No. 4 Wisconsin and fell 34-2. Two years before that, WKU lost at No. 1 Alabama 38-10. The only other meeting with a ranked foe since the 2014 victory over Marshall came in 2015, when WKU lost at No. 5 LSU 48-20.
"It's a huge opportunity. Throughout the years, my four years, I haven't played nobody as big as this," WKU senior safety Antwon Kincade said. "My last big game was Wisconsin. It was an intense game, being at an incredible atmosphere with an incredible team like Wisconsin, it was great to play in as a sophomore. I made a couple plays in that game and it was such an excitement.
"To be able to play a top-15 team on the road and to be able to go in and compete, it ignites us and we're ready to go in and fight."
The 2-4 Hilltoppers will need their best fight of the season if they want a chance to compete against a BYU team that has shown virtually no trouble coming away with victories. The Cougars are 6-0 for the fifth time and for the first time since 2008, and will look to go 7-0 for the third time ever. The Cougars are ranked No. 10 in the coaches' poll and No. 11 in the AP poll, marking the highest the team has been ranked since the 2009 season, when it reached No. 7 before finishing 12th.
During the opening stretch, BYU has beaten opponents by an average of 31 points, and the Cougars have the sixth-best scoring offense in the nation at 45 points per game. It's a group that those around WKU, as well as the country, believes starts at the quarterback position with Zach Wilson. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound junior has 1,928 yards and 16 touchdowns on 126-of-161 passing with just one interception, plus six touchdowns rushing, to vault himself into the Heisman Trophy watch.
It continues there with a plethora of receivers – 14 caught a pass in last week's blowout victory against Texas State – and what WKU defensive coordinator Clayton White calls a "two-headed monster at running back" with Tyler Allgeier and Lopini Katoa, who have led BYU to the 27th-best rushing offense in FBS at 194 yards rushing per game.
"It's a good offense. Definitely a challenge," White said. "I know our guys are excited about the opportunity to go out and showcase what we can do."
WKU's defense has improved, allowing just 311.5 yards per game over the last four games, which would rank 20th nationally for the entire season, and has the 20th-ranked passing defense in the country.
With an offense like BYU's, the Hilltoppers know they'll need to try to hold the Cougars to field goals. BYU has scored touchdowns on 76% of its red zone chances, and kicker Jake Oldroyd is 6-for-6 on field goals this season.
"We kind of want to work some red zone defense this week to make sure they're not catching 40- and 50-yard runs and once they get down there, we have to buckle up and make sure we get our jobs done," White said.
The defense will need some help from the offense, however. The Hilltoppers are near the bottom of nearly every offensive statistical category and are averaging just 17.7 points per game. WKU has allowed 41 points off turnovers in its last three games and will need to take care of the football against a BYU team with the 13th-best scoring defense nationally at 14 points allowed per game.
Tyrrell Pigrome will start at quarterback for WKU, Helton said Thursday. Kevaris Thomas has started the last two games but has been battling a hip pointer and will be unavailable Saturday.
Saturday's kickoff is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
"We're excited for the opportunity and they know it's a great challenge, but at the end of the day we're looking forward to that challenge," Helton said. "Being on a national stage, national television, and if that doesn't get you fired up, I don't know what will."
