Western Kentucky will face a familiar foe in the NCAA Division I Softball Championship.
The Hilltoppers will head to the Athens Regional, where it will open the tournament against host Georgia at 1:30 p.m. CT on Friday at Jack Turner Stadium.
It will be WKU's third trip to the NCAA Tournament and the first since 2015, when it had its season ended by Georgia. Also in the Athens Regional are No. 13 national seed Duke and UNC Greensboro.
Sixty four teams were selected to the NCAA Tournament with 31 conferences being awarded automatic qualifications, while the remaining 33 slots were filled with at-large selections to complete the bracket.
Regionals for the tournament are held at 16 campus sites from May 21-23, where four-team, double-elimination tournaments will be held with the 16 winning teams advancing to Super Regionals. The Super Regionals will be held on eight campus sites May 27-30, where at each site two teams will play in a best-of-three format and the winners from each site advance to the NCAA Women's College World Series.
The NCAA Women's College World Series will be held at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium – OGE Energy Field in Oklahoma City from June 3-9. The eight teams play a double-elimination bracket with the final two teams playing a best-of-three format.
The Hilltoppers take a 31-13 record into this year's tournament, and received an automatic berth by winning the Conference USA championship. WKU beat UAB 13-4 in Saturday's title game, after battling back from the losers' bracket with victories over Charlotte and North Texas the day before.
Georgia enters with a 29-21 record and is coming off a 3-0 loss to Kentucky in the opening round of the SEC Softball Tournament. The Bulldogs were just outside of the top 25 – ranking 26th – in the latest USA Today/NFCA Coaches poll released May 9. It will be the 19th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance for Georgia and the 11th regional hosted by Athens, with the most recent in 2018.
The Hilltoppers beat North Carolina 2-1 in its opening game the last time it made the NCAA Tournament in 2015 and beat Georgia 2-1 in 14 innings the following day. WKU needed to beat the Bulldogs once in two tries the next day, but star WKU pitcher Miranda Kramer cut open her finger late in the 14-inning victory and was unable to bring her best, and Georgia won 12-3 and 17-0 to advance.
Duke enters its first NCAA Tournament in program history with a 42-10 record and as champions of the ACC Tournament. Due to COVID-19, the selection committee chose 20 predetermined sites and announced the 16 during the selection show. The Blue Devils were not one of the 20 predetermined site hosts, but did earn a national seed.
UNCG enters with a 34-15 record, with wins in eight straight games and 16 of its last 17. UNCG earned an automatic bid as the Southern Conference champion and will be making its third NCAA Tournament appearance in program history and its first since 2018.
WKU is 1-5 all-time against Georgia. The Hilltoppers claimed the lone meeting against UNC Greensboro and have never played Duke.
The winner from the Athens Regional will advance to play the winner of the Gainesville Regional, which will be hosted by No. 4 national seed Florida and also features Baylor, South Alabama and South Florida.
Friday's game between WKU and Georgia will be streamed on ESPN3.