Western Kentucky’s outfielder Faith Hegh (9) makes a catch during the Hilltoppers 7-0 loss to Arkansas on Wednesday at the Western Kentucky Softball Complex. (Daily News Photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky fifth-year utility player Faith Hegh has been named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region Team, the organization announced Thursday.
Hegh landed a second-team spot after a successful graduate season campaign for the Hilltoppers.
The New Jersey native helped WKU to a 30-24 overall record and 14-9 mark in Conference USA games, marking the third consecutive 30-win season for the Hilltoppers that included a series sweep over preseason favorite, North Texas.
Going along with her First Team All-Conference USA accolade, Hegh owned WKU’s best batting average at .371 while starting in every game this season. Hegh racked up 62 hits, 34 runs scored, seven homers and 36 RBIs. She ended the 2023 regular-season campaign leading the nation in doubles this season, tying the single-season record of 19 doubles at the plate.
Tallying a .460 on-base percentage, Hegh also leads the program in career hitting streak with a hit in 16 games straight. Playing both right and center field, Hegh worked with a perfect 1.000 fielding clip to go along with a .611 slugging percentage. Across the season, Hegh racked up 19 multi-hit games along with eight multi-RBI games.
The all-region nod marks the first in Hegh’s five-year softball career and brings WKU’s program total to 17.{&end}