The Western Kentucky softball team used the long ball to open its series against Florida International with a victory.
The Hilltoppers hit five home runs and beat the Panthers 9-5 on Friday at the WKU Softball Complex to kick off a three-game weekend series.
After WKU (23-7 overall, 7-3 Conference USA) opened the scoring in the second with an RBI single from Abby Newman, three consecutive Hilltoppers sent pitches over the outfield wall in the bottom of the third.
Taylor Sanders hit a solo shot to the parking structure, Jordan Ridge followed with one to nearly the same spot and, after a pitching change, Bailey Curry drilled one to the scoreboard for back-to-back-to-back home runs and a 4-0 lead over FIU (15-18, 1-6). It's the first time three consecutive WKU hitters have hit homers since the 2013 season.
The Hilltoppers added a run in the fourth when Taylor Davis tagged up and scored on a foul ball hit by Curry.
FIU battled back to tie the game with a five-run sixth inning. With the bases loaded, Brianna Hill hit a grounder to second and Madison Lewis beat the throw home. After Shelby Nunn struck out the next two batters, Venessa Gallegos hit a bases-clearing double and advanced to third on the throw before scoring on a single from Brittany Phillips to tie the game after Katie Gardner replaced Nunn.
The game didn't remain even for long, as WKU sent two more pitches over the fence in bottom half of the inning.
Maddie Bowlds hit a three-run home run to right-center to put the Hilltoppers ahead, and Randi Drinnon made it back-to-back jacks with another Hilltopper homer to a similar spot.
Katie Gardner returned to the circle and retired three straight batters to close out the 9-5 victory. Gardner was credited with the victory, allowing one hit and a walk with two strikeouts in 1.1 innings. Nunn allowed five runs -- only one earned -- on eight hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 5.2 innings.
FIU used three pitchers in the contest. Alexys Lawson got the start and allowed three runs on five hits and a walk in three innings. Makaela Carr allowed two runs -- one earned -- on two hits and four walks with one strikeout in 2.2 innings, and Kendahl Dunford is credited with the loss after allowing four runs -- three earned -- on two hits and a walk in a third of an inning.
The second game of the series is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.
– Follow sports reporter Jared MacDonald on Twitter @JMacDonaldSport or visit bgdailynews.com.